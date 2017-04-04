7 Android O Features You Can Get Right Now

Recently, Google released its preview edition of the upcoming Android O. While, we still don't know its official name, 'Oreo' has a good chance of making it to the top as per Android Head Hiroshi Lockheimer.

With this preview, the feature set is revealed and it seems, the company is making a number of big changes to the user experience with some amazing features including a picture in picture mode, improved file manager and much more. Today, we have jotted down the list of features from Android O that you can get right now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Notification Just like snoozing alarm, Android O gives the user, ability to snooze the notification, so that you can access it after some time. In addition, it also gives you the permission to make 'Notification channel', where you can group the app under one heading. For example, you can group all the social networking apps notification under 'Social Network' channel. Picture in Picture We have seen this in a lot of third party video player apps, with this option, but yet to see a full-fledged feature in the phone. This feature brings the ability to keep a video playing while interacting with another app. Here, it can shrink the size of the video that is currently playing to a floating video, so users can work on other apps in parallel. If you can't to see, you can choose for Floating tube app on Play Store, that lets you watch youtube videos in floating mode so that can you can play youtube videos as well as youtube playlist outside the app in floating mode. SEE ALSO: Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: What's the difference? Shortcuts on Android lock screen This iteration of Android lets you keep shortcuts of your most used app not only on home screen but also on the lock screen as well. If you want to get it right now on your Android device, you can download 'Start' app from Google Play Store. With this app, you get quick access to your favorite apps, contacts & media right from the Start. Notification badges on Apps Just like iOS, you can receive all your app notifications right on the app icon itself. As you read, the notification badge will be disappeared. You can do this with a third-party app called Notifyer, available for free on Google Play Store. Launch app draw easily With Android Nougat now, you need to swipe up from the navigation bar to access the launch drawer. But with Android O, you can swipe anywhere on the homescreen to launch app drawer. If you are desperate to use that feature on your phone before the update, we recommend you to install App Swap drawer from Google Play Store.