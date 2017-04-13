A simple fix for Moto G4/G4 Plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity issue

Last month we informed you about some common issues with devices running the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and how you can fix them. Several users are facing problems with their Android handsets running the latest Google's Nougat update.

These issues includes- frequent app crashes, increase in app load time, increased battery drain, problems with Google Play services and connectivity issues.

Among the above mentioned issues, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity issues are the most common where the handsets running the Nougat update face problems connecting with Bluetooth devices or have intermittent connection.

The same goes with the Wi-Fi connection where the Android handsets disconnect from the network and you have to manually connect them again to get online. These connectivity issues are most common on Motorola Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus handsets and here are some simple steps to fix them.

Wi-Fi Connectivity Fix

1) The first and foremost step is to find out if the problem is with the handset you are using or with the router itself. If you are able to connect your laptop, tablet, your iPhone or any other device running Android marshmallow or any other Android version to router, then it's your smartphone running Android Nougat having connectivity issues.

The first step is to switch off the Wi-Fi on your Android phone, and switch it on again after few seconds.

2) If the above step does not solve the problem, then clear the list of paired routers from the list. Long tap on the SSID, i.e. the name of the network in Wi-Fi settings and select Forget network to delete it from the list. Post clearing the list, log in to your Wi-Fi network and try accessing the internet.

3) In case the above mentioned step does not work, switch off your Android device and Switch it back on and then try to connect with the network.

4) Yes it can be really irritating but even if the third step is of no use, then reset the network settings on your Android smartphone. For this, go to Settings -> Backup & reset -> Network settings reset. Now connect with the network and again and give it a try.

Bluetooth Connectivity Fix

The steps to resolve the Bluetooth connectivity issues are same for your smartphone running Android 7.0 Nougat.

The first step is to unpair the device and then pair again. You can also clear the list of your car infotainment system if you are pairing your phone with your car system. Besides, simply switching off and switch on the device worked for us in most of the cases.

Let us know if the above mentioned steps helped you in resolving such issues. You can also refer to our previous article to fix common issues with smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat.