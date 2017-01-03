A Simple Trick to Play YouTube Audio in Background on iOS

Only works when you access YouTube via Safari.

There are dozens of services we use in tandem with our smartphones on a daily basis. But, let’s admit one thing, YouTube is one of the most used and sought-after services.  

Now that we have established this already, let’s talk about YouTube. As far as the video streaming service is concerned, there are only two types of people: the ones who use it to watch videos and kill time, and the ones who use it for audio playback. 

This article will mostly help people, especially the ones who own iPhones find a workaround for one of the most common and equally annoying issues. Yes, this has everything to do with how to play YouTube audio in the background . So, let’s just pretend that people who fall in the other category don’t even exist and finish talking about what we are actually here for. 

Below are a few steps you should follow:

  • Open Safari on your iOS device.
  • Search for YouTube and select the song you intend to listen.
  • Now, play the song and press the home button.
  • As soon as you do this, the song will stop playing automatically.
  • Now, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open control center, scroll to the next page to find music playback controls.
  • Next, all you have to do is hit the play button on the screen, and the song will start playing. That’s it.


