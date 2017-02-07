Affordable VoLTE mobile phones to buy in India: Price starts at Rs 3,333

Affordable VoLTE phones below Rs. 5,000.

4G VoLTE smartphones are the trend these days. Besides the premium smartphones, even the affordable smartphone manufacturers are giving a try at this market segment by launching numerous such devices in the market.

Affordable VoLTE mobile phones to buy in India: Price starts at Rs 3k

With the popularity of 4G VoLTE connectivity, a number of affordable smartphones have been launched in the market with this feature. Most of these smartphones are from the India-based manufacturers and are priced reasonably below Rs. 10,000. (edited)

If you are looking forward to purchase a 4G VoLTE smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket, you can do so by considering the newly launched VoLTE capable smartphones in the affordable price ranges.

Today, we at GizBot, have detailed a few such smartphones starting from Rs. 3,000 onwards. Take a look at these smartphones from below.

Ringing Bells Elegant

Ringing Bells Elegant

Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Complete Specs of Ringing Bells Elegant
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
  • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
  • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 3.2 MP Front Camera
  • 4G/WiFi/GPS
  • Bluetooth/FM Radio
  • Expandable Up To 32GB
  • 2800mAh Battery

 

XOLO Era 4G

XOLO Era 4G

Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Complete Specs of XOLO Era 4G
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.5GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830A processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
  • 1GB DDR3 RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS, upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP autofocus rear camera with dual LED Flash
  • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 2500mAh battery

 

Lava 4G Connect M1

Lava 4G Connect M1

Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Complete Specs of Lava 4G Connect M1
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
  • 2GB DDR3 RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2800mAh battery

 

Lava A97

Lava A97

Buy At Price of Rs 5,425
Complete Specs of Lava A97
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM with dual standby
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2350mAh battery

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G

Buy At Price of Rs 3,199
Complete Specs of Karbonn K9 Smart 4G
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display
  • 1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor
  • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
  • Bluetooth
  • 2300 MAh Battery

Swipe Elite 2 Plus

Swipe Elite 2 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 4,444
Complete Specs of Swipe Elite 2 Plus
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
  • 1GB DDR3 RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 2500mAh battery

Intex Aqua Eco 4G

Intex Aqua Eco 4G

Buy At Price of Rs 4,399
Complete Specs of Intex Aqua Eco 4G
Key Specs

  • 4-inch TFT Capacitive touchscreen Display
  • powered by a 1.5 GHz Quad core Spreadtrum SC9830A processor
  • 512 MB of RAM
  • 4 GB of internal storage
  • Android 5.1 OS
  • 4G Volte
  • 2 MP shooter
  • powered by a 1400 mAh battery

