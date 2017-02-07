Affordable VoLTE mobile phones to buy in India: Price starts at Rs 3,333

4G VoLTE smartphones are the trend these days. Besides the premium smartphones, even the affordable smartphone manufacturers are giving a try at this market segment by launching numerous such devices in the market.
With the popularity of 4G VoLTE connectivity, a number of affordable smartphones have been launched in the market with this feature. Most of these smartphones are from the India-based manufacturers and are priced reasonably below Rs. 10,000. (edited)
If you are looking forward to purchase a 4G VoLTE smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket, you can do so by considering the newly launched VoLTE capable smartphones in the affordable price ranges.
Today, we at GizBot, have detailed a few such smartphones starting from Rs. 3,000 onwards. Take a look at these smartphones from below.
Ringing Bells Elegant
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 3.2 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth/FM Radio
- Expandable Up To 32GB
- 2800mAh Battery
XOLO Era 4G
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830A processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS, upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP autofocus rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Lava 4G Connect M1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2800mAh battery
Lava A97
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2350mAh battery
Karbonn K9 Smart 4G
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2300 MAh Battery
Swipe Elite 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery
Intex Aqua Eco 4G
Key Specs
- 4-inch TFT Capacitive touchscreen Display
- powered by a 1.5 GHz Quad core Spreadtrum SC9830A processor
- 512 MB of RAM
- 4 GB of internal storage
- Android 5.1 OS
- 4G Volte
- 2 MP shooter
- powered by a 1400 mAh battery