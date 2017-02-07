Affordable VoLTE mobile phones to buy in India: Price starts at Rs 3,333

4G VoLTE smartphones are the trend these days. Besides the premium smartphones, even the affordable smartphone manufacturers are giving a try at this market segment by launching numerous such devices in the market.

With the popularity of 4G VoLTE connectivity, a number of affordable smartphones have been launched in the market with this feature. Most of these smartphones are from the India-based manufacturers and are priced reasonably below Rs. 10,000. (edited)

If you are looking forward to purchase a 4G VoLTE smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket, you can do so by considering the newly launched VoLTE capable smartphones in the affordable price ranges.

Today, we at GizBot, have detailed a few such smartphones starting from Rs. 3,000 onwards. Take a look at these smartphones from below.

Ringing Bells Elegant Buy At Price of Rs 3,999

Complete Specs of Ringing Bells Elegant

Key Specs 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

3.2 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth/FM Radio

Expandable Up To 32GB

2800mAh Battery XOLO Era 4G Buy At Price of Rs 3,333

Complete Specs of XOLO Era 4G

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830A processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS, upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP autofocus rear camera with dual LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE with VoLTE

2500mAh battery Lava 4G Connect M1 Buy At Price of Rs 3,333

Complete Specs of Lava 4G Connect M1

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

2GB DDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2800mAh battery Lava A97 Buy At Price of Rs 5,425

Complete Specs of Lava A97

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM with dual standby

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2350mAh battery Karbonn K9 Smart 4G Buy At Price of Rs 3,199

Complete Specs of Karbonn K9 Smart 4G

Key Specs

5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display

1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

2300 MAh Battery Swipe Elite 2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 4,444

Complete Specs of Swipe Elite 2 Plus

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2500mAh battery Intex Aqua Eco 4G Buy At Price of Rs 4,399

Complete Specs of Intex Aqua Eco 4G

Key Specs

4-inch TFT Capacitive touchscreen Display

powered by a 1.5 GHz Quad core Spreadtrum SC9830A processor

512 MB of RAM

4 GB of internal storage

Android 5.1 OS

4G Volte

2 MP shooter

powered by a 1400 mAh battery