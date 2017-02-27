Alcatel A5 LED, A3, U3, and PLUS 12 unveiled at MWC 2017

At the MWC 2017, Alcatel was expected to unveil five smartphones, but the company has unveiled four devices. The announcements include three Android smartphones and a Windows 10 based 2-in-1 as well.

For now, Alcatel hasn't revealed anything about the pricing and availability of these products. Let's get to know more details about the same from below.

Alcatel A5 LED This smartphone is the most interesting launch and it is packed with better specs. We say to be interesting as it has an LED-lit rear panel. The snap-on rear cover features an array of LEDs that can light up dynamically producing display notifications and patterns. The process can be controlled via a dedicated app installed in the phone. Also, the LEDs can be set to light up to a tune of the music that is currently playing. Apart from the LED black cover, there is a battery pack and one with a speaker with a kickstand. Specs wise, the Alcatel A5 LED features a 5.2-inch HD 720p display and uses an octa-core MediaTek MT6753 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage that can be expanded. There is an 8MP rear snapper and a 5MP selfie camera, both supporting FHD 1080p video recording. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the device has other goodies such as Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Cat.4 LTE, and a 2,800mAh battery. Alcatel A3 The Alcatel A3 is called the most affordable 5-inch smartphone featuring a HD 720p IPS display. Under its hood, the device employs a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. There is a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP front facer on this smartphone. Unlike the A5 LED, this one has a fingerprint scanner as well and a 2,460mAh battery powering it. Alcatel U3 The Alcatel U3 is the most modest smartphone among the trio and the most affordable 4G smartphone, as per the company. The device is fitted with a 5-inch display with 480x854 pixel resolution. There is a quad-core MediaTek 6737M processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space in the device. Alcatel PLUS 12 The Alcatel PLUS 12 is a Windows 10 based 2-in-1 featuring an 11.6-inch IPS display with FHD 1080p resolution. Under its hood, operates an Intel Celeron N3350 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also, there is expandable storage support up to 128GB. The battery on board is a 26.8 Wh unit and there is a fingeprint scanner as well. The device has a USB Type-C port, micro HDMI port and a headphone jack. The device is bundled with a keyboard with SIM slot for LTE connectivity. Also, the keyboard has its own Qualcomm MDM9207 processor, 128GB RAM, 2580mAh battery and USB-A port.