Alcatel Flash with dual cameras at front and rear announced

Alcatel, the budget smartphone brand owned by TCL is known for its wide range of affordable smartphones. Surprisingly, the company has announced a new smartphone that is one of its kind.

The latest device to be announced by the brand is dubbed Alcatel Flash. The highlight of this smartphone is the presence of four cameras - dual camera systems at both the front and rear. Besides this, this smartphone comes with the MediaTek Helio X20 processor under its hood. The smartphone is limited only to a few countries across the world. For now, there is no mention about its release date outside the Middle East.

For now, the company has not revealed a word regarding the pricing and availability. Take a look at complete specifications and features of the Alcatel Flash smartphone from below.

Packs an IPS LCD display The Alcatel Flash boasts of a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. These days, such display panels are quite common to see in smartphones as there are QHD screens with 2560 x 1440 pixels as well, but mostly in high-end and flagship models. Deca-core processor operates under its hood As mentioned above, the Alcatel smartphone is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor under its hood. The processor makes use of 2xCortex A72 cores to manage the intense tasks. This processor is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage capacity. A 3100mAh battery powers this smartphone, but it might not be sufficient to keep the lights on for longer hours. Dual-cameras at front and rear The Alcatel Flash has two dual-camera arrangements - one at the front and one at the rear. At the rear, there are two 13MP of which one is a RGB sensor and the other is a Sony IMX258 sensor. Both the lenses have an aperture of f/2.0 and support for 4K video recording. Up front, there is an 8MP main sensor along with a 5MP secondary sensor to capture the depth of field information. There is a dual tome LED flash at the front and rear of the smartphone. Standard connectivity features The Alcatel smartphone comes with the usual set of goodies on board. It has a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, LTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and Wi-Fi. Runs on Marshmallow This smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS out-of-the-box. With the lack of the Nougat OS, it surely falls in the mid-range segment of the market.