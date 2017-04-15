All about RAM you need to know

What is DDR?

We've come across DDR3 RAM sometimes when we look up at the specifications of the devices. So what exactly is the DDR? The acronym of DDR is Double Data Rate, which means that two transfers happen per clock cycle. As tech grows, the RAM's technology also grows and thus came DDR, DDR2, DDR3 and much more.

DDR2 is the oldest RAM and comes with 240 pins (200 for SO-DIMM). Today, you can buy this, in case if you want to upgrade your older machine.

The DDR3 was released in 2007 and is used in most of the system. While DDR3 DIMMs have the same number of pins as DDR2 they run at lower voltages and higher timings.

The DDR4 is the newest addition to the RAM family. As per the specifications, it drops the voltage from 1.5V to 1.2V with increasing the number of pins to 260.

RAM has been referred in a way with two set of numbers -- DDR3-1600 and PC3-12800. The number paired after DDR refers to the number of mega transfers (MT) per second. (For example, DDR3-1600 RAM operates at 1600 MT/s). The number paired after PC refers to the theoretical bandwidth in megabytes per second. (For example, PC3-12800 operates at 12800 MB/s).

The Frequency is measured in MHz and higher numbers indicate faster access to the information stored in memory. The Latency, on the other hand, represent the delay between a request and execution of the task, meaning lower numbers are better.