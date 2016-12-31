All the Lenovo Smartphones that Hit the Market in 2016

Lenovo entered the smartphone market in 2012 and today it has become one of the largest vendor of smartphones in Mainland China as well as other markets.

How has the company become so popular? Well, it might be because the company's entry into the smartphone market was paired with a change of strategy from "the one-size-fits-all" to a diverse portfolio of devices.

The change in strategy has also been driven by the popularity of Apple's iPhone and Lenovo's desire to increase its market share in mainland China as well as grasp other markets.

And since 2012, the company has launched many smartphones as well as other devices. This year however, the company launched as many as 24 smartphones throughout the year. While some were just basic smartphones and failed to impress but some were very enticing and came with impressive features.

So as we come to the end of 2016, we have compiled and created a list of the smartphones that were launched by Lenovo this year globally.

Please note that some of these models might not have come India yet but will be made available soon.

Without further ado, here're the Lenovo smartphones launched in 2016.

