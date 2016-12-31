All the Lenovo Smartphones that Hit the Market in 2016

Lenovo entered the smartphone market in 2012 and today it has become one of the largest vendor of smartphones in Mainland China as well as other markets.
How has the company become so popular? Well, it might be because the company's entry into the smartphone market was paired with a change of strategy from "the one-size-fits-all" to a diverse portfolio of devices.
The change in strategy has also been driven by the popularity of Apple's iPhone and Lenovo's desire to increase its market share in mainland China as well as grasp other markets.
And since 2012, the company has launched many smartphones as well as other devices. This year however, the company launched as many as 24 smartphones throughout the year. While some were just basic smartphones and failed to impress but some were very enticing and came with impressive features.
So as we come to the end of 2016, we have compiled and created a list of the smartphones that were launched by Lenovo this year globally.
Please note that some of these models might not have come India yet but will be made available soon.
Without further ado, here're the Lenovo smartphones launched in 2016.
Lenovo A7000 Turbo
Launched in January, the Lenovo A7000 Turbo is quite similar to K3 Note smartphone which is also one of the highest selling Lenovo devices in India. The Lenovo A7000 Turbo sports a 5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) display with a 72 percent screen to body ratio.
In addition, A7000 Turbo is powered by a 1.7GHZ octa-core Mediatek 6752 SoC and a Mali T720 GPU. This is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.
Lenovo Lemon 3
Also launched in the month of January, Lenovo Lemon 3 has a 5-inch Full HD display. It also has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP camera for Selfies. Powering the Lenovo Lemon 3 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 SoC chipset, which is supported by 2GB RAM, 16GB on inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD.
Lenovo Vibe S1 Lite
This smartphone was launched in January as well, and is basically the lighter version of the Vibe S1 which was launched in 2015. Moving on to the specifications, this Vibe S1 Lite flaunts a 5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
The hardware department is equipped with Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 processor which clocks at 1.3GHz along with Mali-T720 GPU under the board.
Lenovo Vibe A
Lenovo Vibe A was launched in the month of July. The phone comes with a 4.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 800 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core it comes with 512MB of RAM.
The phone packs 4GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. The Lenovo Vibe A runs Android 5.1 and is powered by a 1700mAh removable battery.
Lenovo C2
Announced in the month of July, the Lenovo C2, the Lenovo C2 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. This display comes with 8000:1 contrast ratio along with 70 percent NTSC color gamut.
Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU. The Lenovo C2 comes equipped with 1GB RAM, 8GB/16GB ROM with the expandable option up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot.
Lenovo C2 Power
Launched in September, this C2 Power variant sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. The phone is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor and comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt memory with an expandable option of up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot on board. The Vibe C2 Power flaunts an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera similar to its predecessor.
Lenovo A Plus
Lenovo introduced this smartphone in September. The Lenovo A Plus comes with 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. Other features include Android v5.1, Mediatek MT6580 chipset coupled with quadcore 1.3GHz Cortex-A7 and Mali-400 MP2.
Lenovo A6600 / A6600 Plus / A7700
September also saw another smartphone being launched by Lenovo, the A6600. The A6600 series comes with Android 6.0 out of the box and a 64-bit MediaTek 6735p coupled with quad-core 1.0GHz processor along with 1GB of RAM. A6600 series comes equipped with a 5 inch HD screen with 800:1 contrast ratio.
While the features remain same for the A6600 Plus smartphone also the only difference is the addition of 2GB RAM in the latter phone.
Another September launch, Lenovo A7700 is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek 6735p quad-core 1.0GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a good combination of 5.5 inch HD display with twin rear speakers powered by Waves Maxxaudio technology.
Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro
Announced in April This high-end flagship device comes with U-Touch 2.0 fingerprint sensor on the home button that can unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds. The ZUK Z2 Pro sports a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC clocked at 2.15GHz with Adreno 530 for graphics. The company has equipped it with a 6GB LPPDR4 RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage.
Lenovo ZUK Z2
Well, this smartphone is basically the 'Mini' or 'Lite' version for the earlier launched Z2 Pro. The device also comes with a quad-core 64-bit chipset, the Snapdragon 820. The ZUK Z2 has a big 3,500 mAh battery built under the hood, and the phone also comes with some serious fast charging potential.
Lenovo Phab 2
These were the June smartphones by Lenovo. The Lenovo Phab 2 comes with a 6.4-inch display and the resolution is limited to just 720p. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8735 chipset and comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
On the other hand, the Phab 2 Plus comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek MTK8783 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 2GB of internal storage space which is further expandable up to 128GB provided you have a microSD card. The device is basically a 6.4-inch phablet and has 2.5D curved glass design on the front. It sports a Full HD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels.
Lenovo Phab 2 Pro
While this was also announced in the month of June, it was officially launched in November. The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset along with Adreno 510 chipset. Accompanied with the chipset is 4GB of RAM. The PHAB 2 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch display and has a QHD panel.
Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo
This smartphone might have been silently launched in the month of February. Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo, sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.5 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (MSM8939) processor with Adreno 405 GPU besides 2GB RAM.
Lenovo Vibe C
The month of May saw the release of Lenovo Vibe C. The Vibe C smartphone features a 5-inch FWVGA display and is equipped with a quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor teamed up with 1 GB RAM.
The device has 16 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 32 GB using a micro SD card. What's unique is that the phone incorporates 4G LTE support which makes Vibe C making it one of the affordable smartphones in the Indian smartphone arena to feature 4G.
Lenovo P 2
Lenovo P2 smartphone was launched in September 2016. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The Lenovo P2 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM.
Lenovo K6 / K6 Power
These smartphones were launched in November. Well, these phones have been deemed as budget smartphones by Lenovo.
As such, the Lenovo K6 comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. It is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM.
On the other hand, the Lenovo K6 Power comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 441 pixels per inch. The Lenovo K6 Power is powered by the same Qualcomm processor but it comes with 3GB of RAM instead of the 2GB RAM on the K6.
Lenovo K6 Note
Well, this is Lenovo's Latest releases. Launched in the month of December, Lenovo K6 Note is slightly bigger and looks more premium when compared to the Lenovo K6 and K6 Power. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display and comes in two RAM/ storage bundles - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage.
Lenovo Vibe K5
Launched in April, Vibe K5 comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The Lenovo Vibe K5 is powered by 1.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM.
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Also launched in April, the Vibe K5 Plus sports a 5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor with Adreno 405 as GPU.
Lenovo Vibe K4 Note
Lenovo Vibe K4 Note smartphone was launched in January 2016. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch. The Lenovo Vibe K4 Note is also powered by 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM.
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note
Lenovo K5 Note smartphone was launched in January 2016. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The Lenovo K5 Note is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM.
Lenovo ZUK Edge
This device has been launched in December but only for the Chinese market. The main highlight of Lenovo ZUK Edge is its 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, apart from its 5.5-inch full-HD TDDI display with Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Zuk Edge runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based ZUI 2.5.