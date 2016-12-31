All the Major Smartphones LG Launched This Year

LG may not be one of the first smartphone brands that come to your mind when asked to list top smartphone brands, but that doesn't necessarily mean it isn't good or as such. We agree that in the recent past, it hadn't delivered a smartphone that was fully able to attract the masses. But having said that, innovation was always there no matter what.

For instance, consider the LG G5 - a one-of-its-kind modular smartphone that allows you to swap hardware to upgrade individual features. It's secondary that the smartphone couldn't deliver what was expected from it owing to several reasons, it's just that the innovation was there.

And the LG G5 is not the only smartphone to be a unique one in the company's smartphone portfolio. There are several others, for instance, the recently launched LG V20.

Here are all the different and major smartphones that LG launched this year.

LG V20 The recently launched LG V20 is one of the most feature-packed flagship smartphone of the year albeit the most underrated one. It comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, Quad DAC, dual camera setup, and much more. Read our detailed review of the smartphone here. LG G5 First showcased at the MWC 2016, LG G5 is the company's first attempt at modular technology. The smartphone flaunts a 5.3-inch QHD display, 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and more along with support for swappable hardware. Here are five tips and tricks to make the most of the LG G5. LG X power As the name itself suggests, the LG X Power is made to last, and last long. It has a 4,100mAh battery to stay juiced up all day and is powered by a MediaTek MT6735 processor. The device packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space that is expandable up to 32GB. Take a look at the device details here. LG X cam LG X cam is another smartphone that was showcased at MWC 2016. Interestingly enough, it is a mid-range smartphone that packs dual camera setup (much like the LG G5). As far as specs are concerned, it features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 1.14GHz octa-core chipset, Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. The entire package is powered by a 2,520mAh battery. Read more about it here. LG X mach All the LG 'X' series smartphones specialize in one department each. And the LG X Mach is designed to offer speedy performance at affordable price. It features a 5.5-inch QHD display, 3GB of RAM, Snapdragon 808 chipset, 12MP rear camera, 3,000mAh battery among others. LG X screen LG X screen is another unique smartphone from LG. Akin to the LG V10 and V20, it has a secondary display (always on). It features a 4.93-inch HD IPS In-Cell Touch display along with a 1.76-inch LCD secondary screen on top of the display. Know more about the device here. LG Stylus 2 Plus LG Stylus 2 Plus is a mid-range offering from the company. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note series of smartphones, the device comes with support for a stylus. It has a 16MP camera on the back and an 8MP shooter at the front. By default, it comes with 16GB of storage space which is expandable up to 200GB. Learn more about the device here. LG Stylus 2 Launched in February 2016, the LG Stylus 2 has a 5.7-inch HD display. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core chipset coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. Here are 7 interesting things you need to know about the device. LG Stylo 2 The LG Style 2 is an affordable smartphone with a slim and lightweight build, latest Android software along with an embedded stylus. It has a 5.7-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 3,000mAh battery, and a 13MP primary camera for photography enthusiasts. LG Spree LG Spree is a typical entry-level smartphone from LG. It has a polycarbonate body with a brushed metal finish. The device sports a 4.5-inch display, 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon chipset paired with 1GB of RAM. The imaging department is taken care of by a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera. LG K10 LTE and LG K7 The LG K10 LTE and LG K7 were first showcased at CES 2016 in Las Vegas earlier this year. Both the smartphones boast a striking design and promise to offer an all-day battery life. Take a look at the specifications of the device here. LG K4 LTE LG K4 LTE is an affordable entry-level smartphone with 4G LTE capabilities. The smartphone features a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 854x480 pixels, 1.1GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage space. It runs Android Lollipop. LG K3 LG K3 is another entry-level offering from the company. It features a 4.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 210 SoC, Adreno 304 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage space. The imaging department is taken care of by a 5MP and 3MP snappers at the back and front. The entire package is powered by a 1,940mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. LG Tribute HD The LG Tribute HD is a low-end Android-powered smartphone that comes with 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 212 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. LG Tribute 5 The LG Tribute 5 features a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480x854 pixels. The smartphone comes with a (LTE variant) quad-core 1.1GHz chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. The imaging department is taken care of by an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front. A 2,125mAh battery provides the fuel for the device.