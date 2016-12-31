All the Smartphones Launched by Apple This Year

The year 2016 was more of a dramatic year for Apple. Despite the fact that iPhone sales declined for the first time ever this year with the company’s profits following suit, it still is one of the most valued tech companies.

Now, the reason behind such drop in sales or decline in profits is debatable; one thing’s clear. Apple is no more the same company as we knew it earlier. It appears as if the company is off-track and the devices it launched in 2016 pretty much proves this point.

Let’s take a look at all the iPhones it launched this year.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple, kick started the year 2016 with the launch of iPhone SE — touted as the most powerful 4-inch iPhone yet. It’s worth mentioning the fact that the Cupertino-based tech giant, for the very first time in its history, had ditched the September-only event and unveiled the Apple iPhone SE. The SE is nothing but a proper melange of the might of iPhone 6s and the compact body of iPhone 5s (or iPhone 5). Learn more about the device here.

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple has never been the one to play it safe. Most of the major transitions in tech space came from the Cupertino-based tech giant in the past and the year 2016, unsurprisingly was no different.

Amid the declining profits, Apple pulled the wraps of the iPhone 7 along with iPhone 7 Plus in September this year. Despite the fact that both the iPhones feature a design similar to its predecessor, they bring along quite a few changes. For instance, water-resistant body, dual camera setup (on the iPhone 7 Plus), the addition of new colors, and much more. Take a look at how the latest iteration of iPhones are different from their predecessor here.