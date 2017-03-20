All You Need to Know About Google's Smartphone Projects

The search engine giant, Google has a handful of project particularly in new science and technologies that benefit human beings in a great way. Some of the projects include -- Self-driving car, Robotics, Calico, Lunar Xprize and much more. So, does Google working on any project related to smartphones? A big no and a small yes.

What does that mean? No for its ambitious Project Ara and Yes for Pixel smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

What is Project Ara? The Project Ara is a concept-based on a Modular smartphone, which can be easily upgraded/repaired by swapping individual components, or modules, in a plug and play style. The individual components include camera, processor, internal storage, battery, screen and all kinds of sensors. This phone prevents you from shelling out lots of money as the user won't need to buy a new phone itself. The concept of the modular phone was developed by Motorola's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group owned by Google and managed by Regina Dugan, the former director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). At the same time, David Hakken came up with the concept of Phone Blocks as well. Why Google canceled Project Ara? As per the reports, the cancellation is part of a broader streamlining of the company's hardware production. Moreover, they've also claimed that separating a device (phone) into components subjected to slow communication between them, while also depletes battery life and making phones more expensive in cost. Additionally, Regina Dugan, who created ATAP at Motorola before it switched hands with Google has also resigned and left for Facebook. SEE ALSO: Google Chrome receives a massive boost in 3D graphics with the latest update Nexus re-branded as Pixel While we all know, that Google launched its first Pixel smartphone in ties with HTC last year, currently, the company is working on its successor focusing on low light photos, waterproof feature and build quality. As per the rumors surfaced on the Internet, Google's next flagship Pixel 2 is likely to be launched this year. All You need to know about Google Pixel 2 It's no doubt that Google Pixel 2 will be a flagship, it will pretty much have top-end specifications for sure. If the online speculations turn out to be true, the Pixel 2 smartphones will sport a 5.2-inch and 5.7-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, Water resistant body, Quick Charging 4.0 and will run on Android 8.0 out of the box. As far as price concerned, this Pixel phones will be a bit costlier than its predecessor as it goes through some major enhancements. While the above information about the Google Pixel 2 is an educated guess, we advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.