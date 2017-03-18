All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone

After the disastrous Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is now taking each and every step in its upcoming flagship S8 meticulously. Having said the same, the expectation for the so-called Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is skyrocketing ahead of its launch on March 29 at the Unpacking event in New York, US.

Quite lately, lots of rumors and speculation about Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus has surfaced online showing a glimpse of mobile and specifications of the device. While none of them are officially confirmed, we have compiled a list of rumored specification of the Galaxy S8 smartphone. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design A couple of years back, Samsung has started refining the design language of its flagship smartphone soon after the criticism for its not-so-good Galaxy S5. However, the company has been refining the glass metal design from Galaxy S6 to S7. Talking about the S8, the design seems to be the major change with fingerprint going back side, allowing larger display on the front with minimal bezels. Moreover, the so-called S8 comes with Iris Scanner on the front top right beside the front snapper. Also, this device is expected to come in various colors including Black, Gold, and Orchid Gray. Display The Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to come in 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED (2960x1440 resolution) display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. In addition to that, the company has also trademarked "Infinity Display". Hardware Moving on to hardware, the yet-to-be-launched Galaxy S8 will come in two variants. While one will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Chipset, the other one will have Samsung's Exynos processor SoC under the hood. It's worth mentioning that the device varies depends on the region. For Indian markets, we can expect the Exynos variant just like its predecessor. SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 6GB RAM variant to go on sale only in China Camera Just like its predecessor, Samsung is expected to stick with its 12MP camera as it focuses mostly on low light these days. But this time, we can expect some improved image processing sensor as well. The front side of the device will house an 8MP front facing snapper with f/1.7 aperture. Galaxy Bixby Currently, AI (Artificial Intelligence) is playing a vital role in consumer tech as we have seen previously with Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant, Apple's Siri and few. Following their footsteps, Samsung is also planning to get into the AI game with its own Bixby. In a way of confirming this, the South Korean giant has acquired "Viv. The name "Bixby," was trademarked by Samsung recently and could be the Samsung's AI assistant. As per the company claims, the Bixby can follow complex and multi-step instructions as well. Moreover, the company is planning to integrate the AI feature in its all home appliances in the upcoming feature. OS and battery The Samsung Galaxy S8 will come shipped with latest Android Nougat out of the box with their flavored UI on top. Talking about the battery, the device will be juiced with 3000mAh battery with wireless charging and fast charging technologies as well.