Alleged OnePlus 5 camera sample shows portrait mode with bokeh effect

It is another day and another OnePlus 5 leak. We have already seen a few camera samples shot by the upcoming flagship killer and here comes another one.

While the presence of a dual-camera setup at the rear has been confirmed by several renders and leaked cases, the exact camera specs remain unknown. But it is clear that there will be a monochrome camera lens on the OnePlus 5 as one of the camera samples posted by the company CEO Pete Lau tips at the same. One of the camera samples is a night shot that shows that the smartphone's camera will be able to click clear shots even in low-light conditions.

Now, the OnePlus Twitter handle has posted a portrait with the caption "Totally Bokeh", tipping another capability of the OnePlus 5 camera. This recent camera sample makes us believe that the OnePlus 5 will be capable of snapping shots with the bokeh effect, which will blur the background and emphasize the subject in the photograph.

Notably, the iPhone 7 Plus has a dual camera setup at its rear that can render a similar effect with the Portrait Mode. There are a few other smartphones with dual camera setup including Huawei P10 that can render this bokeh effect.

We do note that the tweet doesn't deliberately reveal that the photo has been shot with the OnePlus 5. But we do believe that the device will bring a portrait mode of some sort. More details regarding the same will be revealed when the smartphone is unveiled on June 20.