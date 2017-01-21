Amazon Great Indian Sale 2nd day offers: Apple iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, Moto G4 Play and more

Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Sale 2017 for three days between January 20 and January 22. We already saw some of the interesting smartphone deals that were available on the first day of the sale. Now, it is time to check out the smartphone discounts, offers, and deals that you can grab on the second day of the sale that is today.
Besides the attractive deals and discounts on select smartphones, Amazon India is also providing luring cash back offers. The SBI card users can get 10% cash back and there are more offers for those who shop using the Amazon app. Also, the Amazon Prime members have exclusive deals and they can get the offers 30 minutes before the others get the access to the deals.
Today, the Amazon Great Indian Sale includes offers on many products and when it comes to smartphones, there is an array of models. It has to be noted most of these models are popular and bestselling ones in the country. Take a look at the same from here.
Upto Rs 10000 Exchange offer on OnePlus 3T (Gunmetal, 64GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Quad core (2.35 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
- 64/128 GB Storage
- 6 GB RAM
- 16.0 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3400 mAh battery
11% off on Motorola Moto G Play, 4th Gen (Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- 16 GB Storage
- 2 GB RAM
- 8.0 Megapixels Camera
- Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery
8% Off on Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 128G)
Buy At Price of Rs 64,265
Key Features
- 4.7 inches 750 x 1334 pixels TFT Screen
- iOS 10
- Quad Core
- 32/128/256 GB storage
- 2 GB RAM
- 12.0 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
27% off on LG K10 4G Dual Sim Mobile Phone (16GB, Black-Blue)
Buy At Price of Rs 10,099
Key Specs
- 5.3 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16 GB Storage
- 1/2 GB RAM
- 13.0 Megapixels Camera
- Li-Ion 2300 mAh battery
12% off on Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual (Graphite Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 26,490
Key Specs
- 6.0 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery
- 21.5 Megapixels Camera