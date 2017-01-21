Amazon Great Indian Sale 2nd day offers: Apple iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, Moto G4 Play and more

Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Sale 2017 for three days between January 20 and January 22. We already saw some of the interesting smartphone deals that were available on the first day of the sale. Now, it is time to check out the smartphone discounts, offers, and deals that you can grab on the second day of the sale that is today.

Besides the attractive deals and discounts on select smartphones, Amazon India is also providing luring cash back offers. The SBI card users can get 10% cash back and there are more offers for those who shop using the Amazon app. Also, the Amazon Prime members have exclusive deals and they can get the offers 30 minutes before the others get the access to the deals.

Today, the Amazon Great Indian Sale includes offers on many products and when it comes to smartphones, there is an array of models. It has to be noted most of these models are popular and bestselling ones in the country. Take a look at the same from here.

