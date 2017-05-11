Amazon Great Indian Sale: Upto 40% off on Samsung, Motorola, Apple and other smartphones

E-commerce giant Amazon.in is once again holding its flagship sale event 'Great Indian Sale' for Indian consumers.

Available on its app and website between May 11 to May 14, the four day event will offer great discounts on a wide-range of products including smartphones, electronics, home entertainment, clothing and house hold products.

The e-commerce giant has also joined hands with Citibank to offer additional 10 percent discount on its website and 15 percent discount on its app to debit and credit card holders.

SEE ALSO: Best, recently launched budget smartphones under Rs 10,000

As smartphones sell like hot cakes, Amazon is offering upto 40% discount on the purchase of new smartphones. That said, here's all you need to know about the smartphones on offer at this great occasion for smartphone enthusiasts.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!