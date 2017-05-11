Amazon Great Indian Sale: Upto 40% off on Samsung, Motorola, Apple and other smartphones

E-commerce giant Amazon.in is once again holding its flagship sale event 'Great Indian Sale' for Indian consumers.
Available on its app and website between May 11 to May 14, the four day event will offer great discounts on a wide-range of products including smartphones, electronics, home entertainment, clothing and house hold products.
The e-commerce giant has also joined hands with Citibank to offer additional 10 percent discount on its website and 15 percent discount on its app to debit and credit card holders.
SEE ALSO: Best, recently launched budget smartphones under Rs 10,000
As smartphones sell like hot cakes, Amazon is offering upto 40% discount on the purchase of new smartphones. That said, here's all you need to know about the smartphones on offer at this great occasion for smartphone enthusiasts.
8% off on Motorola Moto G5
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
27% off on Apple iPhone 7
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
13% off Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
13% off on Moto Z with Style Mod
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
23% off on Apple iPhone SE
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 4 inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
15% off on Honor 6X
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
29% off on HTC U Play
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- HTC USonic, Dual microphones with noise cancelation
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
5% off on LG G6
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Dolby Vision
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
42% off on LG V20
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
20% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Click Here to buy this offer
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery