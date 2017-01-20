Amazon offers: iPhone 5S, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, others just got cheap

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 has started and the retailer has come up with several offers, price cuts and discounts on a wide range of categories such as smartphones, accessories, consumer electronics, etc.
The Prime members of Amazon India are subjected to get some exclusive deals as well. In addition to exclusive deals, the Amazon Prime members can get access to the best deals of the day 30 minutes prior to the non-Prime members so that they do not face issues such as out of stock of the products listed for sale.
This time, Amazon has teamed up with Musafir.com and 10 lucky couples shopping on the app during the Great Indian Sale 2017 have the chance to win a trip to Europe for free. Apart from this, 10 lucky customers can win the Renault Kwid.
Now, coming to the smartphones that are listed on the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017, we have Moto G4 Plus, OnePlus 3T, Moto X Force, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Play, Lenovo Zuk Z1, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus, iPhone 5s, etc. Take a look at the offers that you can get on smartphone during this great sale from here.
36% off on Apple iPhone 5s
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina Display
- Nano SIM
- A7 Processor
- 8MP Camera
- Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera
- Bluetooth 4.0
- SIRI
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Li - Ion 1560 mAh Battery
13% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 17,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
11% off on Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB
- internal storage expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
15% off on Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
37% off on Motorola Moto X Force
Buy At Price of Rs 21,999
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
11% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Gold)
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 720 x 1280 pixels TFT capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- 16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM
- 13.0 Megapixels Camera
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
9% on Honor 5C (Gold)
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Quad Core, 2 GHz, Cortex A72 and Quad Core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
- 16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM
- 13.0 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable 3000 mAh battery
27% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Graphite Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 15,335
Key Specs
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 5.0 inches 720 x 1280 pixels
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM
- 13.0 Megapixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2300 mAh battery