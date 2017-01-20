Amazon offers: iPhone 5S, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, others just got cheap

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 has started and the retailer has come up with several offers, price cuts and discounts on a wide range of categories such as smartphones, accessories, consumer electronics, etc.

The Prime members of Amazon India are subjected to get some exclusive deals as well. In addition to exclusive deals, the Amazon Prime members can get access to the best deals of the day 30 minutes prior to the non-Prime members so that they do not face issues such as out of stock of the products listed for sale.

This time, Amazon has teamed up with Musafir.com and 10 lucky couples shopping on the app during the Great Indian Sale 2017 have the chance to win a trip to Europe for free. Apart from this, 10 lucky customers can win the Renault Kwid.

Now, coming to the smartphones that are listed on the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017, we have Moto G4 Plus, OnePlus 3T, Moto X Force, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Play, Lenovo Zuk Z1, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus, iPhone 5s, etc. Take a look at the offers that you can get on smartphone during this great sale from here.

