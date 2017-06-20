Amazon Offers: Hot deals on OnePlus 3T, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, iPhone 7 and more

It is raining discounts on smartphones as Amazon is hosting a sale. Well, we aren't exaggerating over here as the online retailer is offering attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones including some of the best-sellers in the market.

The Amazon sale will come to an end tomorrow and it offers discount not only on smartphones but also on other categories such as tablets, laptops, accessories, etc.

When it comes to the discount, the best-sellers such as OnePlus 3T, Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Moto G5 Plus and a lot more are available at a lesser price than before. Also, there is no cost EMI on these smartphones. There are attractive discounts on the cases and covers and other accessories for these smartphones too.

If you are longing to buy a smartphone at a considerable discount, then you need to hurry up as you can grab enticing discounts right now.

13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 25,990

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging Upto 12,800 off OnePlus 3T (Exchange offer) Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge 28% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy At Price of Rs 42,999

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 17% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy At Price of Rs 25,499

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 58% off on Motorola Moto X Force Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Specs 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield

2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

3760mAh battery with Turbo charging 30% off Apple iPhone 6s Buy At Price of Rs 34,999

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 4% off on OnePlus 3 (Soft Gold, 64 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 26,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge 49% off on Apple iPhone SE (Rose Gold, 16GB) Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs

4 inch Retina Display

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor Processor

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

1.2MP Front Camera

Li-Ion Battery 10% off ZTE Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 26,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0