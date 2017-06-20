Amazon Offers: Hot deals on OnePlus 3T, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, iPhone 7 and more

It is raining discounts on smartphones as Amazon is hosting a sale. Well, we aren't exaggerating over here as the online retailer is offering attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones including some of the best-sellers in the market.
The Amazon sale will come to an end tomorrow and it offers discount not only on smartphones but also on other categories such as tablets, laptops, accessories, etc.
When it comes to the discount, the best-sellers such as OnePlus 3T, Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Moto G5 Plus and a lot more are available at a lesser price than before. Also, there is no cost EMI on these smartphones. There are attractive discounts on the cases and covers and other accessories for these smartphones too.
If you are longing to buy a smartphone at a considerable discount, then you need to hurry up as you can grab enticing discounts right now.
13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Upto 12,800 off OnePlus 3T (Exchange offer)
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
28% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 42,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
17% off on Apple iPhone 6
Buy At Price of Rs 25,499
Key Specs
4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
8MP ISight Camera
1.2MP Front Facing Camera
Touch ID
LTE Support
Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
58% off on Motorola Moto X Force
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging
30% off Apple iPhone 6s
Buy At Price of Rs 34,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
4% off on OnePlus 3 (Soft Gold, 64 GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
49% off on Apple iPhone SE (Rose Gold, 16GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 4 inch Retina Display
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor Processor
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion Battery
10% off ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0