Android developer Andy Rubin might take on Apple and Google with a new smartphone

Have you ever wondered who created the famous Android System? Well, many of us might not really know since it has been more than a decade when Android was first launched and the creator also has been working silently behind the scenes.

However, according to a recent report the creator of Android OS is set to make the headlines again. While it has just been over two years after leaving Google, Andy Rubin, yes the creator of Android OS, is preparing to take on the smartphone industry. As per the new report, he plans to reveal his new company, Essential, in the coming days.

Also, Essential is rumored to be launching a high-end bezel-less smartphone to compete with flagships from Apple and Google.

Let's get some deeper insights about the developer and the phone.

High-end Smartphone As Bloomberg notes, Armed with about a 40-person team, filled with recruits from Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Rubin is preparing to announce a new company and serve as its Chief Executive Officer, citing unnamed sources with the matter. It also reports that the company has designed a platform to tie multiple devices together, and is working on a suite of consumer hardware products, including ones for the mobile and smart home markets. From what has been revealed it looks like the centerpiece of the company will be a high-end smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen that lacks a surrounding bezel. And, Rubin has already discussed the smartphone with mobile carrier executives just a few days back at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Unique Features On the other hand, the smartphone is still in the prototyping stage but it is aimed at the top of the market where Apple Inc.'s iPhone and Google's Pixel reside. The smartphone is expected to include high-end materials and the ability to gain new hardware features over time. Reports also say that Rubin's company is experimenting with enabling the phone's screen to sense different levels of pressure, similar to an iPhone and the company's engineering team is also testing an industrial design with metal edges and a back made of ceramic, which is more difficult to manufacture than typical smartphone materials. Essential's engineers are developing a proprietary connector that serves double duty for charging the battery and expanding the phone's functionality. The smartphone has also been deemed to come with a magnetic connector that would allow hardware accessories to be attached which will add additional features to the smartphone. According to sources, Rubin's engineers are working on a sphere-shaped camera add-on that shoots high-resolution 360-degree photographs. Confirmation Rubin is planning to put the phone on sale around the middle of this year for a price close to that of an iPhone 7, although the plans are still in flux. All these developments come after Rubin registering Essential Products Inc. with California regulators in November 2015. In 2016, the company also registered "Essential" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, listing smartphones, tablets, accessories and "computer operating software for mobile phones" among its goods and services. However, whether the devices will run on software based on Android is still a mystery. Funds and Investments Rubin co-founded Android in 2003 and Google acquired the company in 2005 before officially launching the first version of the OS in 2008. Rubin remained with Google in its Android division until 2013, when he moved over to its robotics unit. In 2014, Rubin departed Google entirely and in 2015 he formed his own tech hardware incubator called Playground Global. The company occupies a sprawling warehouse in Silicon Valley Bloomberg has reported that the incubator has raised a total of $300 million so far from a number of investors, including Google, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., and HP. The company is in talks with Foxconn to manufacture the new smartphone from Essential.