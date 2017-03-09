Android Nougat powered upcoming smartphones: Specs round-up

Android OS running smartphones have been thoroughly dominating the mobile industry and while the OS has seen different iterations, the latest version of Android is the Nougat.
And this version does bring in a lot of features from faster multi-tasking to multiple window capability, bundled notifications, data saver, battery efficiency and lots more.
As Android Nougat is a featured packed OS, a lot of manufacturers are now including the OS in the smartphones right out-of-the-box.
Moreover, in 2017 a lot of the smartphone brands like Samsung, Nokia, Sony, and OPPO amongst others are deemed to launch new smartphones and these smartphones will probably be running the latest Android Nougat OS.
Also, the latest rumors and leaks do hint at this possibility.
So if you are an Android fan who is waiting eagerly to find out which manufacturers will include Nougat OS in their smartphones, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all the upcoming smartphones that could feature Android Nougat OS right out-of-the-box.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- 5.7 inches 3840 x 2160 pixels Display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57
- 6/8 GB RAM
- 64 GB / 128 GB Storage
- 12MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh Battery
Nokia P1
- 5.3-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD Sharp IGZO 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB , 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 22.6MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- Front-facing camera
- IP55 / IP57 ratings for dust and water resistance
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4
Nokia 8
- 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 518ppi Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU / Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 24MP rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, notification LED
- Dual speakers
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 LE
Sony Xperia XZ Compact
- 4.6-inch (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery
Nokia 9
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa Core Processor
- 6GB RAM
- 64 GB / 128 GB Internal memory
- 41MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3650 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Display
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB of Internal Memory
- 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Oppo Find 9
- 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 4/6 GB RAM
- 64 GB / 128 GB of Internal memory
- 12MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery
Nokia E1
- 5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Display
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB of Internal Memory
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- 6.2 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo),4GB RAM
- 64GB of Internal Memory
- 12MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery