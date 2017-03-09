Android Nougat powered upcoming smartphones: Specs round-up

Android OS running smartphones have been thoroughly dominating the mobile industry and while the OS has seen different iterations, the latest version of Android is the Nougat.

And this version does bring in a lot of features from faster multi-tasking to multiple window capability, bundled notifications, data saver, battery efficiency and lots more.

As Android Nougat is a featured packed OS, a lot of manufacturers are now including the OS in the smartphones right out-of-the-box.

Moreover, in 2017 a lot of the smartphone brands like Samsung, Nokia, Sony, and OPPO amongst others are deemed to launch new smartphones and these smartphones will probably be running the latest Android Nougat OS.

SEE ALSO: Heavy price cut on smartphones in India

Also, the latest rumors and leaks do hint at this possibility.

So if you are an Android fan who is waiting eagerly to find out which manufacturers will include Nougat OS in their smartphones, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all the upcoming smartphones that could feature Android Nougat OS right out-of-the-box.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumored Key Specifications

5.7 inches 3840 x 2160 pixels Display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53 and Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57

6/8 GB RAM

64 GB / 128 GB Storage

12MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh Battery Nokia P1 Rumored Key Specifications

5.3-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD Sharp IGZO 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB , 128GB / 256GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

22.6MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

Front-facing camera

IP55 / IP57 ratings for dust and water resistance

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 Nokia 8 Rumored Key Specifications

5.7-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 518ppi Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU / Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

24MP rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, notification LED

Dual speakers

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 LE Sony Xperia XZ Compact Rumored Key Specifications 4.6-inch (720 x 1280 pixels) Display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

Non-removable Li-Ion 2800 mAh battery Nokia 9 Rumored Key Specifications

5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa Core Processor

6GB RAM

64 GB / 128 GB Internal memory

41MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3650 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored Key Specifications

5.8 inches 2160 x 4096 pixels Display

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

Android,7.0 Nougat

4GB RAM

64GB of Internal Memory

12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Oppo Find 9 Rumored Key Specifications 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

4/6 GB RAM

64 GB / 128 GB of Internal memory

12MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery Nokia E1 Rumored Key Specifications

5.2 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels Display

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

2GB RAM

16GB of Internal Memory

13MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53,2GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

6.2 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels Display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo),4GB RAM

64GB of Internal Memory

12MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery