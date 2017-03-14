Android O: Name, Expected Features and Much More

While half of us are spending quality time with the Android Nougat, the brain behind this are reportedly working on its next iteration that is expected to start with the Alphabet 'O'. Having said that, there really aren't many sweet names that start with 'O', except few including Oreo.

Falling in line with this, Android's head Hiroshi Lockheimer has been teasing indirectly via his official Twitter account, hinting at 'Oreo' as a likely candidate for the upcoming Android version.

The search engine giant Google usually announces its new Android OS update on the Google I/O conference, which is scheduled for May 17-19 at the Shoreline Amphitheater, Mountain View, California.

Recently, some reports surfaced online sharing the information regarding the features of Android's next update or the so-called Android 8.0. Today, we have compiled a list of feature that could be part of Android O update later this year.

[Note: The below list might or might not be true, so we advise you to take this with a pinch of salt]