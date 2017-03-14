Android O: Name, Expected Features and Much More

While half of us are spending quality time with the Android Nougat, the brain behind this are reportedly working on its next iteration that is expected to start with the Alphabet 'O'. Having said that, there really aren't many sweet names that start with 'O', except few including Oreo.
Falling in line with this, Android's head Hiroshi Lockheimer has been teasing indirectly via his official Twitter account, hinting at 'Oreo' as a likely candidate for the upcoming Android version.
The search engine giant Google usually announces its new Android OS update on the Google I/O conference, which is scheduled for May 17-19 at the Shoreline Amphitheater, Mountain View, California.
Recently, some reports surfaced online sharing the information regarding the features of Android's next update or the so-called Android 8.0. Today, we have compiled a list of feature that could be part of Android O update later this year.
[Note: The below list might or might not be true, so we advise you to take this with a pinch of salt]
Copy less feature
Address sharing
Smart gesture
Advanced VR
Monthly patches
With this feature, users can now copy and paste information from one app to another in an effortless manner. This feature basically allows the phone to detect the relevant information intuitively from the source that you could copy and will suggest you the related options without letting you copy or search for it again.
This feature is expected to make use of Google's Machine Learning algorithms and predictive analysis as well. However, we are not clear if the feature will be added to the Android itself or just to the Gboard app.
The second rumored feature in the Android O will significantly reduce the complications when dealing with the addresses.
If you click on an address in a text message, the address will open in Google Maps, which is similar to that of iOS. Here, Google's Artificial Intelligence will be used to find the address link in the message and search for it in Google Maps without copy-pasting the address.
Just like Chinese smartphones including Huawei, Xiaomi and OnePlus, Google is planning to implement smart gesture feature, where the user can open the app just drawing the starting letter. For example, if you want to open the music player, you need to draw 'M' on the display.
Undoubtedly, 2016 was the year of Virtual Reality (VR), where the tech market saw a slew of launches including HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, Samsung Gear VR and much more. While Google offered Day Dream VR for Android 7.1 Nougat, it is expected to get better with Android 8.0.
With Android O on board, one can expect monthly patches that address security exploits. Having said that, security has always been the major concern for the Android platform.
These improved Monthly patches will be the important tool to make and keep Android users safe.