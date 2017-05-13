Android O’s new feature solves Android update problem

Till now we have seen how Android faced some problems regarding its update. But now by adding a new feature to Android O, the company is trying to solve this issue and giving a tough competition to iOS.

Updating to a newer version of an Android seemed costly and time-consuming. The search giant came up with a new feature with a name Treble to resolve this problem. This feature will make updating easier, quicker and also with less cost. Before they had to rewrite a lot of code across Android to update the devices to the latest version. Now, this work has been done easily with the Treble feature.

Regarding this, the company says on its blog, "With Android O, we've been working very closely with device makers and silicon manufacturers to take steps toward solving this problem, and we're excited to give you a sneak peek at Project Treble, the biggest change to the low-level system architecture of Android to date."

Here the vendors can roll out Android updates to the devices without waiting for the chip manufacturers to make some modifications to the code in order to work properly with their chips. So one can easily get Android 8.0 update on their handsets more quickly than before.

"With a stable vendor interface providing access to the hardware-specific parts of Android, device makers can choose to deliver a new Android release to consumers by just updating the Android OS framework without any additional work required from the silicon manufacturers," Google says about this changes.

This new project Treble is already available for Pixel phones on the Android O Developer Preview.