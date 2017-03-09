Android-powered Blackberry Aurora with Dual SIM launched: Big threat to these phones

The BlackBerry Aurora mid-range smartphone that was leaked last week with the model number BB1001-1 is now official. This phone has mid-range specs and an impressive camera at its rear. Moreover, this is the first smartphone from the company to feature dual SIM support.

This phone bestows a 5.5-inch On-cell display with HD 720p resolution. Under its hood, this phone makes use of a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The device has a micro SD card supporting expandable storage too.

The rear snapper is a 13MP sensor with features such as LED flash and electronic aperture control, which will let users capture crisp and clear photos with accurate manual settings. Up front, the BlackBerry Aurora comes with an 8MP selfie camera. Booting Android 7.0 Nougat, this phone hs BlackBerry Hub, 4G LTE, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The catch is that the Aurora is aimed at the Indonesian market and there is no word on when it will be available outside the country. If you are interested in this smartphone, here we have come rivals that you can consider. In fact, the Aurora will surely be a threat to many of these phones.

Vivo V5 Buy At Price of Rs 16,995

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At price of Rs 15,889

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Buy At price of Rs 15,900

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Motorola Moto M Buy At price of Rs 15,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Lenovo P2 Buy At price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5100mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo Z2 Plus Buy At price of Rs 14,999

Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Buy At price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery HTC One X9 Buy At price of Rs 19,799

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 170-degree viewing angle

2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795T) Octa-Core 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android with HTC Sense UI

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MPfront-facing camera

Dual BoomSound speakers with Dolby audio

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery Gionee S6 Pro Buy At price of Rs 18,457

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755M) processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3130mAh battery