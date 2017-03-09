Android-powered Blackberry Aurora with Dual SIM launched: Big threat to these phones

The BlackBerry Aurora mid-range smartphone that was leaked last week with the model number BB1001-1 is now official. This phone has mid-range specs and an impressive camera at its rear. Moreover, this is the first smartphone from the company to feature dual SIM support.
This phone bestows a 5.5-inch On-cell display with HD 720p resolution. Under its hood, this phone makes use of a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The device has a micro SD card supporting expandable storage too.
The rear snapper is a 13MP sensor with features such as LED flash and electronic aperture control, which will let users capture crisp and clear photos with accurate manual settings. Up front, the BlackBerry Aurora comes with an 8MP selfie camera. Booting Android 7.0 Nougat, this phone hs BlackBerry Hub, 4G LTE, and a 3,000mAh battery.
The catch is that the Aurora is aimed at the Indonesian market and there is no word on when it will be available outside the country. If you are interested in this smartphone, here we have come rivals that you can consider. In fact, the Aurora will surely be a threat to many of these phones.
Vivo V5
Buy At Price of Rs 16,995
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At price of Rs 15,889
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Buy At price of Rs 15,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
Buy At price of Rs 15,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo P2
Buy At price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
HTC One X9
Buy At price of Rs 19,799
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 170-degree viewing angle
- 2.2 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 (MT6795T) Octa-Core 64-bit processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android with HTC Sense UI
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MPfront-facing camera
- Dual BoomSound speakers with Dolby audio
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee S6 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 18,457
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755M) processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3130mAh battery