Andy Rubin the 'Father of Android' has just launched the Essential phone: Price, features and more

Previously we had reported that Andy Rubin the " Father of Android" along with his company Essential Products was working on developing a new smartphone for the consumers.

And it seems that they have finally managed to finish the product. Just yesterday the company launched the new phone and it does come with top-of-the-line specifications, stylish looks, and interesting features.

Dubbed as Essential phone, the smartphone boasts of a titanium and ceramic build, an almost edge to edge display with minimum bezel at the bottom, dual camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner. There is no sign of any logo or the company branding on the smartphone. Further like the Moto series smartphones, the new Essential phone also gets magnetic pins at the back for modular attachments. The 3.5mm audio jack is missing but the handset does ship with a USB Type-C adapter.

While those are some of the features of the new smartphone, let's get down to the specifications of the device.

Display, RAM, Processor and Storage Essential Phone comes with a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge QHD (1312x2560 pixels) display with 19:10 aspect ratio. The display further comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The smartphone is powered by the 64-bit Snapdragon 835 octa-core (2.45GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device will have 128GB of internal storage. Camera, Battery and Software Essential phone is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with RGB and monochrome capabilities in each lens. Other features include hybrid autofocus, phase detection, IR Laser Assist Focus, and 4K video support. At the front, the handset comes with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 4K video support. Talking about the battery, the device is backed by a 3040mAh cell with fast charging support. Other features Connectivity options provided with the smartphone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, Nano-SIM support, and GLONASS. The smartphone measures 141.5x72.2x7.8mm and weighs less than 185 grams. Pricing and Availability The Essential Phone will come at a starting price of $699 (approx Rs. 45,200). The smartphone is already up for pre-order in U.S. but the company has not given any information regarding the sale of the smartphone. Global availability has also not been disclosed. Besides that, the smartphone will be available in Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White, and Ocean Depths color options.