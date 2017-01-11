Smartphones that top AnTuTu benchmark scores in 2016

In 2016, numerous smartphones were launched and finding the best one among them is always an exasperating task. The smartphone's performance is not the only factor that one should consider while purchasing one, but it has become an important factor to take a decision on which one to buy as it reveals the ability of the device to handle intense tasks.

In order to get to know the performance score of smartphones, there are benchmark platforms and AnTuTu is a popular one. AnTuTu has ranked the best performing smartphones of 2016 in its annual report based on the scores that they have obtained. These scores will help buyers understand the best performing smartphones those were launched in the last year among the lot.

Also Read: Are smartphones affecting sleep?

However, it has to be noted that the scores shown in the AnTuTu benchmark are not the highest ones, but just the average scores obtained by these phones. After all, it is normal to see slight differences in the actual results. Take a look at some of the best performance smartphones launched in 2016 from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Apple iPhone 7 Plus – 183,106 The iPhone 7 Plus is a bigger variant of the duo launched in September 2016. It boasts a larger 5.5-inch display and features a dual-lens camera setup at its back for better photography than the iPhone 7. Apart from these, the handset features the same innards as its smaller kin. This smartphone is equipped with the Apple A10 Fusion chipset that features a quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. You can purchase the iPhone 7 Plus starting from Rs. 72,000 for the 32GB variant and the pricing ranges up to Rs. 92,000 for the 256GB storage variant. Also Read: Leaked Metal Frames of Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus Suggest a 'Jet White' Variant Apple iPhone 7 – 173,767 Similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 7 is also equipped with the Apple A10 Fusion chipset. These are the first phones from Apple to use quad-core processors and it is claimed by the manufacturer that this chipset will render 40% faster CPU performance and 50% faster graphics performance in comparison to those of iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. The iPhone 7 is up for sale starting from Rs. 60,000 for the 32GB variant and the pricing extends up to 80,000 for the 256GB storage variant. Also Read: These 10 Android Smartphones can be the best alternative for Apple iPhone 7 OnePlus 3T – 165,132 Occupying the third position in the AnTuTu's performance oriented smartphones, the OnePlus 3T has been launched in India in December 2016. The smartphone is a hardware prowess in comparison to the OnePlus 3 launched earlier last year. The device makes use of a Snapdragon 821 processor that is more efficient and powerful than the Snapdragon 820 in the OnePlus 3. The OnePlus 3T is likely to render faster gaming performance and other benefits making it the third best smartphone on AnTuTu's list. The device is priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999 respectively in the country. Also Read: OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant Will Now be Available on Amazon LeEco Le Pro 3 – 161,923 The LeEco Le Pro 3 was launched in China in the third quarter of 2016 and is yet to make its way into India. The smartphone is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass on top. Under its hood, the device houses a Snapdragon 821 processor in the OnePlus 3T that is much better in terms of performance in comparison to the previous iteration, Snapdragon 820. The other aspects of this device are also impressive and it features the USB Type-C for CDLA as it lacks a 3.5mm audio jack as in the Le Max 2 and Le 2. Also Read: 8 Things to Know About LeEco's Le Pro3 and Le S3 Moto Z – 148,820 The Moto Z is the flagship smartphone from the company and it makes no compromises in terms of the performance or hardware. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset that was the best in terms of performance back then. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 530 graphics unit and 4GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with the customizable Moto Mods that give a unique user experience. The Moto Z is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India. Also Read: Nougat Update Starts Hitting Moto Z Handsets in China OnePlus 3 – 14,533 While the OnePlus 3T, an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 3 occupied the third spot in the best performance smartphones by AnTuTu in 2016, the latter has grabbed the sixth position. The difference is due to the presence of the Snapdragon 820 processor under its hood. This processor is a quad-core one with great performance, but it has been overshadowed by its successor, Snapdragon 821 that renders faster and better performance. Also, this smartphone comes with 6GB RAM that renders enhanced multitasking. The OnePlus is priced at Rs. 27,999 in India and is a good buy at this price point. Also Read: OnePlus 3 is the Best Smartphone Ever, Reveal Amazon India Ratings Xiaomi Mi 5s – 148,661 Xiaomi's flagship smartphone for 2016 - Mi 5s is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor. This chipset is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. The device features a 12MP/4MP camera combination at the rear and front respectively. There is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as well onboard. As of now, the smartphone has not reached the Indian shores. Also read: Here's Why Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Mi Mix, and Mi 5s Will Not Be Released in India Asus ZenFone 3 – 144,610 The Asus ZenFone 3 smartphone features a large 5.5-inch display and comes equipped with a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. This processor is teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage capacities. The device has a decent 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter or selfies as well. The device gets the power from a 3,000mAh battery that lies under its hood pumping enough juice to it. The device is priced at Rs. 27,999 in the country. Also Read: Android 7.0 Nougat update for Asus ZenFone 3 rolls out Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus – 143,788 The Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus is a bigger variant of the Mi 5 launched late last year with a 5.7-inch display. The smartphone is given a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor under its hood and the performance of this processor is known to be better as we have discussed the same above as well. The smartphone is teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM to give the device better multi-tasking capabilities. Xiaomi is yet to release this smartphone in India. Also Read: 6 Ways Xiaomi Mi 5s Is Different From Mi 5s Plus ZTE Axon 7 – 143,463 The ZTE smartphone is powered by the quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor as many others those were launched last year. Talking about the storage, the device comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and is available in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. The highlight of this smartphone is the 20MP camera at its rear with support for 4K video recording. There is an8MP front-facer as well for selfies.