6 Things That'll Happen if Apple Starts Manufacturing iPhones in India

Earlier this year, when Tim Cook visited India, there were rumors that Apple is planning to manufacture iPhones and other gadgets in the country. Though the speculation was dismissed, it is back with a bang.

Well, this time, Apple is reportedly in plans to consider manufacturing its products in India seriously. The Cupertino-based tech tycoon is supposedly in talks with the authorities and allegedly plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India. Already the company is facing the pressure to set up stores of its own in India. As of now, Apple is operating through distributors and hasn't set up its own stores in the country.

Competitors of Apple including Samsung and others have already set up their manufacturing facilities in the country. Eventually, it makes sense for the Tim Cook led company to follow suit. As of now, Apple is making its devices in China along with Foxconn. In addition to Foxconn, the company also has other manufacturers in China.

Also Read: Apple To Release iOS 10.3 Beta on January 10

Having said these, if Apple starts manufacturing its products in India as rumored, there will definitely be a lot of changes, especially good ones. The Apple fans in India were waiting for the company to start manufacturing in the country and set up its stores and it looks like these are finally all set to happen.

Pushing the rumor aside, here we have listed a few things that will definitely happen if this speculation of manufacturing iPhones in India becomes a reality.