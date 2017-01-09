Apple iPhone Turns 10: How it has changed since 2007?

Today, Apple iPhone celebrates 10 years as the first iPhone was unveiled by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007. The current CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, acknowledged the same on Sunday stating that the best is yet to come.

In 10 years of time span, the iPhones have changed a lot in many ways, but some aspects remain the same in every iteration of iPhone. Almost every iPhone has set some benchmarks in the smartphone arena in terms of both the software and hardware.

If you would like to keep a track of all the iPhone models those were launched since 2007, we should tell you that you are at the right place as we have compiled the major changes that every iPhone brought to the smartphone space in a nutshell over here.

iPhone (First Generation) Being the first iPhone to be launched, this model was a revolutionary one back then. When touchscreen phones were a rarity, the iPhone featured a 3.5-inch multi-touch display and ran iOS 1.0. Apple launched the phone in two storage options - 4GB and 6GB. Notably, the company sold 6.1 million units of the iPhone in the first year of its launch itself. iPhone 3G Launched in 2008, iPhone 3G came with faster 3G connectivity support as its name points out. With iOS 2.0, inbuilt GPS for navigation and location tracking and more storage space with 8GB and 16GB variants, the iPhone 3G brought in support for third-party apps and App Store as well. This device was a rage back then and 1 million units of the same were sold only in the first week of its release. iPhone 3GS Its a faster version of iPhone 3G with a processor, which is twice as fast as the one on the predecessor. It can be said that Apple tried its hands with powerful specifications for the first time in 2009. Apart from an improved processor, this iteration of iPhone featured more RAM and internal memory capacity as well. But, Apple retained almost the same design as the iPhone 3G. With iOS 3 onboard, the iPhone 3GS came with many new features including cut, copy, and paste options for text. iPhone 4 With iOS 4.0, the 2010 iPhone called iPhone 4 came with an all new design language, flat sides, stainless steel frame, and glass at its front and rear. This iteration of iPhone brought in the support to CDMA mobile networks, a higher 512MB RAM, and the high-resolution Retina display. iPhone 4S The 2011 iteration of iPhone brought a lot of changes in the innards. It came with iOS 5.0 and featured Apple's dual-core processor, 64GB storage space, better camera, voice recognition assistant called Siri and Apple's cloud storage service called iCloud. While there were many enhancements in the innards, the design of the iPhone 4S looked quite identical to that of its predecessor. iPhone 5 The iPhone 5 launched in 2012 came packed with many features that still remain to be seen even in the latest models of iPhones. For instance, the Lightning connector meant for data transfer and charging is one such notable feature used till date by Apple for the recent models. Also, this iteration brought in a design refresh with a bigger 4-inch screen from the traditional 3.5-inch display. It also featured a slimmer aluminum chassis. Moreover, the iPhone 5 with iOS 6.0 came with LTE mobile network support and almost 5 million units of the same were sold in just three days of its release. iPhone 5S In 2013, Apple started following a different launch pattern by unveiling two iPhones a year. The company announced iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C based on iOS 7.0 back then. The iPhone 5S, as the name indicates, is the logical sequel to the previous year's iPhone. While both the iPhones featured the same screen size, the iPhone 5S had the same dimensions and processor as the iPhone 5. But, the device brought in several improvements such as touch ID fingerprint scanner, better camera, fitness tracking, etc. iPhone 5C Talking about the iPhone 5C, the phone is an affordable variant that featured a polycarbonate shell. Despite Apple's efforts in launching an affordable variant for those who felt the iPhone is always expensive, this variant didn't set fire on the sales charts. iPhone 6/6 Plus With iOS 8.0, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus featured different screen sizes - 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch respectively. These phones featurd a different design in comparison to the previous iterations and were made pretty thinner. They are packed with faster and more efficient A8 processors and support NFC for Apple Pay. But, there were issues with the iPhone 6 Plus as some users claimed that the phone is bending a bit, especially under pressure at specific angles. iPhone 6s/6s Plus These are based on iOS 9.0 and are upgrades to the iPhone 6/6 Plus. These brought the new 3D Touch technology, a newer processor, stronger aluminum alloy chassis, and beefed up 12MP iSight camera with 4K video recording support. Also, for the first time, Apple announced the Rose Gold color option with these iPhones. These models came with the 3D Touch technology that detects the pressure of the touch on the display and lets the users access the menus and execute various tasks quicker. iPhone SE The iPhone SE launched early last year ran iOS 9.3 and is an affordable variant that caught the attention of many Apple fans. This model took us back by two to three years with a 4-inch display. Besides the screen size, the design of iPhone SE also looks similar to that of iPhone 5. The internals were powerful and replicated those of the iPhone 6s that came with the latest hardware back then. iPhone 7/ 7 Plus With iOS 10.0, the recent iPhones - iPhone 7 and 7 Plus ditched the audio jack, changed the physical home button into a virtual button based on haptic feedback and featured a dual-camera set-up on the latter. Also, these are water resistant devices from Apple. The display is 25% richer and has the ability to reproduce more colors. The matte Black and glossy Jet Black color options created a buzz. Also, in terms of performance, there seems to be no compromise.