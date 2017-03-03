Apple iPhones available on EMI starting at Rs 1,500 in India

While Apple iPhone has always been a craze among smartphone users the exorbitant price of the device has dented the aspirations of many who want to use the iPhone.
Consumers further usually think twice before buying the device and in most cases they end up not purchasing the device basically due to its high pricing.
However, as this has been the case with Apple iPhones, there is good news for Indian Apple fans if news reports are to be believed. As per media reports, you can now get Apple's latest iPhones on an EMI starting at Rs 1,500 in India.
Quite interesting right! Moreover, this option should make things a little easy for the consumers who are interested in buying the device. Also you might not have to think twice now.
Apple iPhone 7 (EMI starts from Rs 2,764)
Buy At Price of Rs 53,890
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (EMI Starts from Rs 3,317)
Buy At Price of Rs 63,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401 ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO
- 2900mAh built-in battery with up to 16 days standby
Apple iPhone 6s (EMI Starts from Rs 3,839)
Buy At Price of Rs 42,990
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6s Plus (EMI Starts from Rs 4,012)
Buy At Price of Rs 44,969
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Apple iPhone SE (EMI Starts from Rs 2,518)
Buy At Price of Rs 28,249
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Apple iPhone 6 (EMI Starts from Rs 1,358)
Buy At Price of Rs 27,990
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
- Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6 Plus (EMI Starts from Rs 2,546)
Buy At Price of Rs 42,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
- Li-Po 2915 mAh Battery