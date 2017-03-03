Apple iPhones available on EMI starting at Rs 1,500 in India

While Apple iPhone has always been a craze among smartphone users the exorbitant price of the device has dented the aspirations of many who want to use the iPhone.

Consumers further usually think twice before buying the device and in most cases they end up not purchasing the device basically due to its high pricing.

However, as this has been the case with Apple iPhones, there is good news for Indian Apple fans if news reports are to be believed. As per media reports, you can now get Apple's latest iPhones on an EMI starting at Rs 1,500 in India.

Quite interesting right! Moreover, this option should make things a little easy for the consumers who are interested in buying the device. Also you might not have to think twice now.

Apple iPhone 7 (EMI starts from Rs 2,764) Buy At Price of Rs 53,890

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus (EMI Starts from Rs 3,317) Buy At Price of Rs 63,900

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO

1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby Apple iPhone 6s (EMI Starts from Rs 3,839) Buy At Price of Rs 42,990

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 6s Plus (EMI Starts from Rs 4,012) Buy At Price of Rs 44,969

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

Touch ID

LTE Support Apple iPhone SE (EMI Starts from Rs 2,518) Buy At Price of Rs 28,249

Key Specs

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps Apple iPhone 6 (EMI Starts from Rs 1,358) Buy At Price of Rs 27,990

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support

Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery Apple iPhone 6 Plus (EMI Starts from Rs 2,546) Buy At Price of Rs 42,999

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support

Li-Po 2915 mAh Battery