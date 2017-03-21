Apple iPhones now available under Rs 25,000

Apple products have a huge fan following around the globe. The company's most popular product- the iPhone is the true example of premium craftsmanship in terms of software and hardware.
The lag free iOS, innovative cameras, crisp displays, etc. are some factors that make Apple fan boys stand in long queues just to get their hands on the new iPhones on the very launch day.
Apple unveiled a handful of new and updated products yesterday a red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in partnership with a refreshed cheaper 9.7-inch screen iPad and an iPhone SE with 32GB and 128GB respectively while retaining their price tags in the US.
Knowing the fact, the Cupertino giant never compromise on quality and makes sure its handsets stay in the premium segment, feature wise and as far as price is concerned.
That said, potential consumers willing to buy Apple iPhones often find the prices too high and end up buying alternatives in the form of Android handsets.
But what if we tell you that you can grab an iPhone in under Rs. 25,000? Yes, you heard it right. Apple iPhones are now available under the above mentioned price-point and here's how you can get one.
Apple iPhone SE
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 4 inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
- Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 5s
Buy At Price of Rs 17,700
Key Specs
- 4 inch Retina Display
- A7 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M7 Motion Coprocessor Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Primary Camera 1.2MP Front
- 1560 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Apple iPhone 4s
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 3.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 5, upgradable to iOS 9.3.5
- Apple A5
- Dual-core 1.0 GHz Cortex-A9 CPU
- 8/16/32/64 GB Internal memory
- 512 MB RAM
- 8 MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 1432 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 4
Buy At Price of Rs 15,499
Key Specs
- 3.5-inch multi-touch screen
- iOS 4, upgradable to iOS 7.1.2
- Apple A4 Chipset
- 1.0 GHz Cortex-A8 CPU
- 5MP primary camera with LED flash
- VGA front facing camera
- 8/16/32 GB Internal Memory
- 512 MB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Po 1420 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 5c
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 4-inch multi-touch retina display with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution
- iOS 7 operating system
- 32GB internal memory
- 8MP primary camera with LED flash
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 1510 mAh battery