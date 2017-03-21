Apple iPhones now available under Rs 25,000

Apple products have a huge fan following around the globe. The company's most popular product- the iPhone is the true example of premium craftsmanship in terms of software and hardware.

The lag free iOS, innovative cameras, crisp displays, etc. are some factors that make Apple fan boys stand in long queues just to get their hands on the new iPhones on the very launch day.

Apple unveiled a handful of new and updated products yesterday a red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in partnership with a refreshed cheaper 9.7-inch screen iPad and an iPhone SE with 32GB and 128GB respectively while retaining their price tags in the US.

SEE ALSO: How to Buy an Apple iPhone on Easy EMI in India

Knowing the fact, the Cupertino giant never compromise on quality and makes sure its handsets stay in the premium segment, feature wise and as far as price is concerned.

That said, potential consumers willing to buy Apple iPhones often find the prices too high and end up buying alternatives in the form of Android handsets.

But what if we tell you that you can grab an iPhone in under Rs. 25,000? Yes, you heard it right. Apple iPhones are now available under the above mentioned price-point and here's how you can get one.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!