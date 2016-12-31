Apple To Release iOS 10.3 Beta on January 10 With Theater Mode, Confirms Rumor

2017 brings good news for the Apple users out there as the Tim Cook headed company gears up to release the first beta version of iOS 10.3 on January 10 along with a listicle of new features, reveals leak. The highlight of the new software update is the new "Theater Mode" feature.

The Cupertino-based firm had released iOS 10.2 operating system early this month along with a whole new range of emojis, a new TV app and a lot more. Days after this, Apple brought about the second beta version of iOS 10.2.1 to public testers along with minor bug fixes and performance improvements. Following these, here comes a new report that reveals that Apple is now coming up with a much-upgraded software version, iOS 10.3 sooner than one can imagine.

The new theater mode will appear as a "popcorn-shaped" icon and has been designed keeping in mind people watching movies. Using the theater mode, users might disable the system sound, block incoming calls, notifications and reduce initial screen brightness with just a single click, rather than doing all these manually, which consumes a lot of time. Well, these are all rumored information, and Apple has still not confirmed how the new feature might work and help the users.

Reports circulating on the web regarding the iOS 10.3 update also highlight that the software update will be iPad-centric for now. Whether it will be extended to iPhone and other Apple devices is still a mystery.

