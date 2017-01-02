Asus Smartphones that are Rumored to Launch in 2017

Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone giant, impressed many with their Zenfone range of smartphones. The company released their flagship line of phones, the Zenfone 3 series at the Z3NVOLUTION back in April 2016. The company updates their product lineup every April, and the upcoming 2017 won’t be an exception to that.

Having said that, the CES 2017 is around the corner, and we are expecting some new products to be released at the mega event. Also, some rumors are suggesting that the company is planning to release the Zenfone 4 series as well at the upcoming CES 2017.

That being said, there are some other phones rumored to launch in 2017 that include the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom, an updated variant of Asus Zenfone 3 Max, etc. Here are the other smartphones rumored to launch in 2017.

1) Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom

Last year, on January 22, 2016, Asus launched the Zenfone Zoom smartphone with unique 3X Optical Zoom capabilities, but the phone failed to impress the masses. Asus is planning to launch the successor to the Zenfone Zoom, namely, the Zenfone 3 Zoom. Also, nearly a month ago, the Zenfone 3 Zoom was spotted in Chinese certification site, TENAA.

The TENAA listing revealed that the Zenfone 3 Zoom would arrive with a build number - Z01HDA and will feature a dual camera on the rear with one being a 16MP camera that acts as a regular camera and the other being a 13MP one with the same 3X Optical Zoom capabilities. The Zenfone 3 Zoom is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The phone is projected to arrive at CES 2017.

2) Asus Zenfone 4 Series

Asus releases their Zenfone 4 series of phones every April and the trend will follow this year as well. The company will release a plethora of smartphones under their Zenfone 4 series such as the Zenfone 4 Ultra, Zenfone 4 Deluxe, Zenfone 4 Laser, Zenfone 4 Max, etc.

According to the rumors, the Zenfone 4 will retain the same glass and bodied metal design as the Zenfone 3 and is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 627 chipset. The Zenfone 4 Deluxe, on the other hand, is supposed to pack the Snapdragon 835 SoC along with massive 8GB RAM. Apart from this, there are no other rumors regarding other phones, but they are expected to arrive in April 2017.

3) Upgraded Variant of Asus Zenfone 3 Max

The Asus Zenfone 3 Max is the company’s take on the battery segment. The company releases an update to their normal 'Max’ phone in March. If considering the trend, Asus might launch the upgrade to the Zenfone 3 Max with Snapdragon 435 chipset in March 2017 as well.

