Asus ZenFone 3S Max Vs Smartphones with 5000 mah Battery

Asus, today officially announced the Asus Zenfone 3S Max in India, which is an upgraded version of the company's Zenfone 3 Max launched back in November 2016. The unique selling point of the 3S Max is its beefy 5000mAh battery, which in our review period lasted for two complete days on a single charge.
Asus started the trend of releasing mid-range smartphones with mammoth battery with the Asus Zenfone Max. However, it is soon followed by other vendors as well. Now, the Zenfone 3S Max is a good option to purchase, but we have several other options as well available in the market.
Here are the five smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs. 20,000, which gives the newly announced Zenfone 3S Max run for the asking price.
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo P2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee M5 Marathon Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D arc glass
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo OS 3.1
- Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- 5020mAh battery with fast charging
Panasonic P75
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6580 processor with Mali 400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Sail UI
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3G
- 5000mAh battery
Nubia N1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery