Asus ZenFone 3S Max Vs Smartphones with 5000 mah Battery

Asus, today officially announced the Asus Zenfone 3S Max in India, which is an upgraded version of the company's Zenfone 3 Max launched back in November 2016. The unique selling point of the 3S Max is its beefy 5000mAh battery, which in our review period lasted for two complete days on a single charge.

Asus started the trend of releasing mid-range smartphones with mammoth battery with the Asus Zenfone Max. However, it is soon followed by other vendors as well. Now, the Zenfone 3S Max is a good option to purchase, but we have several other options as well available in the market.

Here are the five smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs. 20,000, which gives the newly announced Zenfone 3S Max run for the asking price.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo P2 Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5100mAh battery with fast charging Gionee M5 Marathon Plus Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D arc glass

1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo OS 3.1

Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)

13MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

5020mAh battery with fast charging Panasonic P75 Buy At Price of Rs 5,190

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6580 processor with Mali 400 MP2 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Sail UI

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

3G

5000mAh battery Nubia N1 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery