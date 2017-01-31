Asus ZenFone 3s Max will find it difficult to compete with these devices

Asus ZenFone 3s Max has been launched in the country, but the price tag of the same will be announced officially on February 7. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which is its USP.
The ZenFone 3s Max is given an all-metal body and features a physical home button that acts as a fingerprint sensor as well when needed. The smartphone is given a 5.2-inch LCD display along with HD 720p resolution and 2.5D glass for protection. Talking about the hardware, the Asus phone is equipped with a MediaTek chipset that is coupled with 32GB of memory capacity and 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, there is support for additional storage up to 2TB in the Asus phone.
In terms of imaging, the Asus ZenFone 3s Max arrives with a 13MP rear camera with the PixelMaster technology and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The other specifications of the smartphone include Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G and dual-SIM. The Asus phone supports OTG and reverse charging as well.
Today, we at GizBot, have come up with the rivals of the Asus ZenFone 3s Max that might give this phone a tough challenge. Take a look.
Lenovo K6 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Vivo V5
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo P2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, NFC
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging