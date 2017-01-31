Asus ZenFone 3s Max will find it difficult to compete with these devices

Asus ZenFone 3s Max has been launched in the country, but the price tag of the same will be announced officially on February 7. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which is its USP.

The ZenFone 3s Max is given an all-metal body and features a physical home button that acts as a fingerprint sensor as well when needed. The smartphone is given a 5.2-inch LCD display along with HD 720p resolution and 2.5D glass for protection. Talking about the hardware, the Asus phone is equipped with a MediaTek chipset that is coupled with 32GB of memory capacity and 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, there is support for additional storage up to 2TB in the Asus phone.

In terms of imaging, the Asus ZenFone 3s Max arrives with a 13MP rear camera with the PixelMaster technology and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The other specifications of the smartphone include Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G and dual-SIM. The Asus phone supports OTG and reverse charging as well.

Today, we at GizBot, have come up with the rivals of the Asus ZenFone 3s Max that might give this phone a tough challenge. Take a look.

