Asus ZenFone Live vs popular budget smartphones

Asus has announced the launch of the ZenFone Live smartphone in India today at a price of Rs. 10,499. The smartphone's launch was being teased by the company since the last week.

The Asus ZenFone Live was unveiled in February this year and the major highlight of the smartphone is its real-time beautification camera. The BeautyLive app is a live-streaming app that will remove blemishes in real-time.

This feature is included in the smartphone and it will be handy when livestreaming on social media sites. The smartphone has built-in MEMS microphones for background noise cancellation, which another feature meant to give a better livestreaming experience.

Given that the Asus ZenFone Live is priced at Rs. 10,499, we have come up with a list of smartphones those might face the competition due to this offering from Asus. Take a look at the rivals from below.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buy At Price of Rs 5,999

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Lenovo K6 Power Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4000mAh built-in battery Vivo Y53 Buy At Price of Rs 9,366

Key Specs

5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Oppo A37 Buy At Price of Rs 9,421

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2630mAh built-in battery Vivo Y51L Buy At Price of Rs 8,899

Key Specs

5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Funtouch OS 2.5

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2350mAh battery Lyf F1S Buy At Price of Rs 10,099

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection

Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128th with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 8,490

Key Specs

5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery Panasonic Eluga Ray X Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

Fingerprint

FM Radio

IR Blaster

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 9,600

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 8,490

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery