Asus ZenFone Live vs popular budget smartphones

Asus has announced the launch of the ZenFone Live smartphone in India today at a price of Rs. 10,499. The smartphone's launch was being teased by the company since the last week.
The Asus ZenFone Live was unveiled in February this year and the major highlight of the smartphone is its real-time beautification camera. The BeautyLive app is a live-streaming app that will remove blemishes in real-time.
This feature is included in the smartphone and it will be handy when livestreaming on social media sites. The smartphone has built-in MEMS microphones for background noise cancellation, which another feature meant to give a better livestreaming experience.
Given that the Asus ZenFone Live is priced at Rs. 10,499, we have come up with a list of smartphones those might face the competition due to this offering from Asus. Take a look at the rivals from below.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Vivo Y53
Buy At Price of Rs 9,366
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Oppo A37
Buy At Price of Rs 9,421
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Vivo Y51L
Buy At Price of Rs 8,899
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Funtouch OS 2.5
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2350mAh battery
Lyf F1S
Buy At Price of Rs 10,099
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- FM Radio
- IR Blaster
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,600
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 8,490
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery