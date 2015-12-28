Best of 2015: Top 10 Mid-Range Smartphones (Rs 12,999 – Rs 24,999) worth buying!

The year 2015 has been rather eventful for the Indian smartphone industry. With older players like Motorola, Samsung, Micromax launching a slew of handsets, the troops from China including Gionee, Xiaomi, OPO too decided to step on the gas and launch some great specced phones at extremely competitive prices. As a matter of fact some Chinese players used 2015 to mark an entry into the Indian market for ex. OnePlus, Meizu etc.
Thanks to such aggressive marketing and numerous launches it's rather difficult for end-users like you to make a proper buying decision, especially when it comes to buying a phone in the mid-range. So here's a handpicked list of Top 10 smartphone that you can buy if have budget ranging between ₹ 12,999 - ₹ 24,999. It's worth noting that all the smartphones in the list except the Xiaomi Mi4 were launched during this year. However the price is to performance ratio of the Xiaomi Mi4 (after the price cut) couldn't stop us from including it in the list.
For those who are not ready to spend a dime on two year old smartphone the Infocus M680 with dual 13MP cameras could be probable option. The Qiku Q Terra 808 with 6 inch display and dual rear camera setup (13MP+13MP) is also another dark horse worth considering,
Price: ₹ 12,999
Moto G (3rd generation)
- 5.0 inch HD (1280x720p) IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.4GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM/16GB Internal Storage
- 13MP f/2.0 rear camera
- 5MP f/2.2 Selfie shooter
- 2470mAh Li-Ion Battery
- Single SIM (Micro)
- Android Lollipop 5.1.1
Do check out our Review of the Moto G (3rd generation) for more details!
Price: ₹ 14,999
Xiaomi Mi4
- 5.0 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display with Concore Glass
- 2.5GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB RAM/16GB storage
- No MicroSD card slot
- 13MP f/1.8 Sony IMX214 rear camera
- 4K video recording
- 8MP f/1.8 Selfie Shooter
- 3080mAH Li-Poly battery
- Single SIM (Micro)
- MIUI 7 on top of Android Lollipop 5.1 (Marshmallow update beta version coming soon)
Price: ₹ 15,999
Lenovo Vibe S1
- 5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.7GHz Octacore Mediatek 6752 SoC with Mali T-760 GPU (700MHz)
- 3GB RAM/32GB Internal Storage
- MicroSD expansion slot (upto 128GB)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus Sensor)
- 8MP + 2MP dual front camera
- 2420mAh Li-Poly Battery
- Vibe UI on top of Android Lollipop 5.0
Price: ₹16,999
OnePlus X
- 5.0 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.5GHz Quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB RAM/16GB RAM
- MicroSD slot (upto 128GB)
- 13MP f/2.2 rear camera with PDAF
- 8MP f/2.4 Selfie shooter
- 2525mAh Li-Poly battery
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano)
- Oxygen OS on top of Android Lollipop 5.1.1
Price: ₹ 17,999
Asus Zenfone 2 (ZE551ML)
5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3
1.8GHz Quad core Intel Atom Z3580 SoC with PowerVR G6430 GPU
4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage
MicroSD card slot (upto 64GB)
13MP f/2.0 rear camera
5MP f/2.0 Selfie shooter
3000mAh Li-Poly battery
Dual SIM (Micro)
ZenUI on top of Android Lollipop 5.1
Do check out our Asus Zenfone 2 Review for more details!
Price: ₹ 17,999
Meizu MX5
- 5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.2GHz Octacore Mediatek Helio X10 (MT6795T) SoC with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM/16GB Internal Storage
- No slot for MicroSD expansion
- 20.7 MP Sony IMX230 rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Selfie shooter
- 3150mAh Li-Poly Battery
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano)
- Flyme OS 5.0 on top of Android Lollipop 5.1
Price: ₹ 19,999
Moto X Play
- 5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM/16GB or 32GB storage
- MicroSD card Slot (upto 128GB)
- 21MP f/2.0 Sony IMX230 rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP f/2.2 Selfie Shooter
- IP52 Certification for Water and Dust Resistance
- 3630mAh Li-Poly battery
- Nano SIM (Single)
Price: ₹ 22,999
Huawei Honor 7
- 5.2 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS Neo-LCD display
- HiSilicon Kirin 935 SoC (Quad core 2.2 GHz Cortex A53 and Quad core 1.5 GHz Cortex A53)
- 3GB RAM/16GB Internal storage
- MicroSD card slot (upto 128GB)
- 20MP Sony IMX230 rear camera with PDAF
- 8MP f/2.4 front facing Selfie Snapper with LED Flash
- 3100mAH Li-Poly battery
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano)
- eMUI on top of Android Lollipop 5.1 (Marshmallow update coming in early February)
Price: ₹ 24,999
OnePlus 2
- 5.5 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS LTPS display with Gorilla Glass 4
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC (Quad core 2.0 GHz Cortex A57 + Quad Core 1.5GHz Cortex A53) with Adreno 430 GPU
- 4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage
- No MicroSD card slot
- 13MP f/2.0 rear camera with Laser Autofocus and OIS (Optical Images Stabilisation)
- 4K Video Recording
- 5MP f/2.4 Selfie shooter
- Fingerprint Sensor, NFC, USB Type C
- 3300 Li-Poly battery
- Dual SIM
- Oxygen OS on top of Android Lollipop 5.1
Price: ₹24,999
YU Yutopia
- 5.2 inch QHD (2560x1440p) with Concore Glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC (Quad core 2.0 GHz Cortex A57 + Quad Core 1.5GHz Cortex A53) with Adreno 430 GPU
- 4GB RAM/32GB Internal Storage
- MicroSD expansion slot (Hybrid SIM Slot) upto 128GB
- 21MP Sony IMX230 rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus Sensor)
- 4K Video Recording
- 8MP f/2.2 Selfie shooter
- Fingerprint Sensor, NFC, DTS Audio
- 3000mAh Li-Ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM slot
- Cyanogenmod 12.1 on top of Android Lollipop 5.1
