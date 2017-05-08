Reliance Jio has certainly started a new craze of buying 4G VoLTE smartphones in the Indian market. The feature is now available in almost all budget and pricey handsets and will certainly become a standard one in the coming months across the price range.
As it allows you to access fast 4G internet and free voice calls on Reliance Jio network, the craze for 4G VoLTE equipped smartphones is only growing higher day by day.
Having said that, today we present to you the list of best 4G Volte smartphones from Lenovo and Motorola to buy in India this month.
These smartphones come loaded with Google Android features and fast internet connectivity to give you the best user experience. Here you go.
Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Lenovo K5 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch Full HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.8GHz Helio P10 Octa Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Micro-SIM With Dual Stand-By
- 13 MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Dual Front Speakers
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 3500 MAh Battery
Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating,
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,280
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD Display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth 4.0
- WiFi
- 4G
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4050mAh Battery
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Moto G4 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Moto Z
Buy At Price of Rs 39,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo A7700
Buy At Price of Rs 7,939
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1GHz MT6735p Quad Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- Dual Rear Speakers With Waves MaxxAudio
- 2900mAh Battery
Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging