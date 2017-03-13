Best and affordable 4G VoLTE Android smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

While the technology landscape is never constant, we are seeing great changes in the telecom domain today. Especially, the penetration of 4G technology is happening at a rapid pace and it might soon take over the 3G spot.

Moreover with the eminent launch of Reliance Jio and the influx of cheap 4G LTE phones in India the technology is spreading more and more. Besides, Reliance Jio is already bringing about a revolution in the Indian telecom industry by launching affordable 4G data services and smartphones.

So it is evident that we all shall be using super-fast 4G network in near future and that it is feasible to buy a 4G LTE phone supporting VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE).

On the other hand, if you are looking for suggestions to buy affordable 4G smartphone in India i, here's a list of the latest 4G LTE mobiles below Rs. 10,000. We have compiled the list from some of the best 4G mobiles from top selling brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Lenovo, Micromax and Motorola amongst others worthy to purchase in 2017.

Lenovo K6 Power Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG

4000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage

3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical) Lyf Water 7 Buy At Price of Rs 7,975

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection

Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Oppo A37 Buy At Price of Rs 9,699

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2630mAh built-in battery Lyf Water 7S Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs

a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with a display resolution of 1,080 x 1,920 pixels

3 GB of RAM

Octa Core, 1.3 GHz CPU

13 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

2800 mAh Battery