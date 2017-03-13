Best and affordable 4G VoLTE Android smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

While the technology landscape is never constant, we are seeing great changes in the telecom domain today. Especially, the penetration of 4G technology is happening at a rapid pace and it might soon take over the 3G spot.
Moreover with the eminent launch of Reliance Jio and the influx of cheap 4G LTE phones in India the technology is spreading more and more. Besides, Reliance Jio is already bringing about a revolution in the Indian telecom industry by launching affordable 4G data services and smartphones.
So it is evident that we all shall be using super-fast 4G network in near future and that it is feasible to buy a 4G LTE phone supporting VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE).
On the other hand, if you are looking for suggestions to buy affordable 4G smartphone in India i, here's a list of the latest 4G LTE mobiles below Rs. 10,000. We have compiled the list from some of the best 4G mobiles from top selling brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Lenovo, Micromax and Motorola amongst others worthy to purchase in 2017.
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical)
Lyf Water 7
Buy At Price of Rs 7,975
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo A37
Buy At Price of Rs 9,699
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Lyf Water 7S
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with a display resolution of 1,080 x 1,920 pixels
- 3 GB of RAM
- Octa Core, 1.3 GHz CPU
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 2800 mAh Battery