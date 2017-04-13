If you think smartphones are just meant for people who earn big bucks and live a luxurious life style, then you are highly mistaken.

With the advancement in technology, and especially with Google's support, anyone can experience the world of smart mobility in less than Rs. 2,000. Yes, you heard it right.

There are several smartphones in the market running on Google's Android OS that will not cost you more than Rs. 2,000 and will still offer the Google app ecosystem and other required features.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto M, iPhone 7, Xiaomi Mi 5, HTC U Ultra and more: Price drop alert

Don't believe us; check out the following list of Android smartphones selling at less than Rs 2,000 in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!