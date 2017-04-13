If you think smartphones are just meant for people who earn big bucks and live a luxurious life style, then you are highly mistaken.
With the advancement in technology, and especially with Google's support, anyone can experience the world of smart mobility in less than Rs. 2,000. Yes, you heard it right.
There are several smartphones in the market running on Google's Android OS that will not cost you more than Rs. 2,000 and will still offer the Google app ecosystem and other required features.
Don't believe us; check out the following list of Android smartphones selling at less than Rs 2,000 in India.
Datawind PocketSurfer 2G4
Buy At price of Rs 1,290
Key specs
- 3.5 Inch HVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1 GHz Cortex A5 Processor
- 256MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- Wi-Fi/EDGE
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
Swipe Konnect 3
Buy At price of Rs 1,660
Key specs
- 3.5 Inch HVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1GHz Processor
- 256MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera
- 2G
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM
- 1250 MAh Battery
Karbonn A108
Buy At price of Rs 1,749
Key specs
- 3.5 Inch HVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1GHz Processor
- 256 MB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 2 MP Rear Camera With Dual Flash
- Digital Front Camera
- 2G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 1300 MAh Battery
Videocon Zest
Buy At price of Rs 1,650
Key specs
- 3.5 INCH TOUCH DISPLAY
- 1Hhz Single core Processor
- 256 mb ram
- MP3, WAV, AAC, AAC+, MID, OGG, 3GP, MP4, 3GP, AVI
- G Sensor, Proximity Senso
- Android 4.4 KitKat
- 1300 mAh Removable battery
Karbonn Alfa A112
Buy At price of Rs 1,775
Key specs
- 4.0 inch WVGA Display
- 256 MB RAM
- 512 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 2.0MP Primary Camera
- 0.3MP Front
- 1300 mAh Battery
Datawind PocketSurfer 3G4+
Buy At price of Rs 1,975
Key specs
- 4 inch Bright Capacitive Touch Screen
- 5MP With Flash And Front Digital
- Processor Speed 1.0 Ghz
- Android 4.4.2 Kitkat
- 256 RAM And 512 Internal Memory
- 1200mAh Battery
Intex Aqua G2
Buy At price of Rs 1,999
Key specs
- 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
- Single-Core RDA 8810PL 32-bit processor with Vivante GC860 GPU
- 256MB RAM
- 512MB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
- VGA fixed focus rear camera with LED flash
- VGA fixed focus front-facing camera
- 2G
- 1100mAh battery
Sansui Sansui U31
Buy At price of Rs 1,699
Key specs
- a 3.5-inch LCD display which has a screen resolution of 320 x 480 pixels
- A 1GHz processor runs
- 256MB of RAM
- It is powered by Android V4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) OS
- Li-ion 1400 mAh battery
Videocon V35CB9 Black/Silver
Buy At price of Rs 1,950
Key specs
- 3.5 inch TFT captive screen
- Android KitKat
- Dual Standby
- 2MP Camera
- 1300 mAh battery
- Talk Time 6 hrs
Spice Smart Flo Mi-403e
Buy At Price of Rs 1,999
Key Specs
- 4 inch WVGA Display
- Android 4.4 Kitkat OS
- 1 GHz Single Core Processor
- 256 MB RAM & 512 MB ROM
- 2 MP Rear & 1.3 MP Front Camera
- 1400 mAh Battery