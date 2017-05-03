Best Android 7.0 Nougat feature smartphones under Rs 20,000

We all know that Android Nougat is currently the latest and best version of Android. Android Nougat basically brings a ton of new features to the Android Eco-system ranging from small tweaks to enhanced user experience and some features are even set to revolutionize the whole industry.
However, today only most of the high-end Android smartphones are coming with Nougat 7.0 preinstalled. While that has been the case the question now arises, what about mid-range smartphones?
Well, it seems manufacturers are now considering to bring in Nougat with their other versions of the samrtphone as well. Today, uit looks like they are keen on pushing the latest Android OS on their midrange Android devices also and not just the flagship ones.
On the contrary, if you are looking for a budget smartphone and your price range is under Rs 20,000, then there are a few smartphones that come preloaded with Android Nougat 7.0 in the market. While the numbers may be few, but looking at the mobile market, the trend is changing and most of the devices to be launched soon should also come with Nougat pre-installed.
In any case, in this post, we have picked the best smartphones with Android Nougat 7.0 and which fall under Rs. 20,000. Let's find out which phones have made it to the list.
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (optional)
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2300mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 19,058
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera With Led Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4010mAh Battery
Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
LG Stylus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 18,500
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash,
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
LG K10 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 13,990
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 14,400
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Elephone P9000
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density
- 13MP (Sony IMX 258) primary camera with auto focus camera, flash,and 8MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.8GHz + 1.0GHz MediaTek MT6755M octa core processor
- ARM Mali-T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 64GB
- dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3000 mAh lithium-polymer battery (non-removable)