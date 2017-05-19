Best Android Nougat smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

The latest iteration of Google's operating system- Android O is around the corner and we will soon see the first set of smartphones running the mobile OS.
This will make the Android 6.0 Marshmallow look dated in many ways leaving the Android 7.0 Nougat as the mainstream Android OS for mobile devices.
We are already witnessing smartphone makers pushing the Nougat OTA updates to their set of handsets and more will join the race in the upcoming months.
We recommend buyers to invest only in handsets running the Nougat OS as it is more secure and delivers the best of Google experience.
Having said that, we present you a list of best Android Nougat smartphones available in the sub Rs. 15,000 price-point in the Indian market.
Check them out yourself to experience the best of Android at a pocket friendly price-point.
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 14,359
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
LG K10 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 13,339
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 120-degree wide angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
Smartron Srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Elephone P9000
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) display which leads to a pixel density of 401ppi
- 2.0GHz Cortex A53 octa-core processor
- Android v7.0 (Nougat)
- a 20.7MP rear (primary) camera
- 8 megapixel front camera
- a 3,000mAh li-ion battery
Sansui Horizon 2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737VW processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2450mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 4,199
Key Features
- 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core SC9832 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 1750 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro + Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2100 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua Zenith
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MT6737M Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2000 MAh Battery