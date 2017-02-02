Best budget-friendly smartphones to buy in 2017

Purchasing a smartphone can be a very painful task. And things just get even worse if you are looking to buy one which's on the lower end of the spectrum for there are innumerable phones available to choose from. That's exactly where we come in.

In case you are wondering which phone to purchase particularly in the budget segment, then here's a list of smartphones you should serious consider checking out.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Key Specs 5.5 Inch FHD OLED Touchscreen Display

2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi

FingerPrint

Bluetooth 4.2

4050 MAh Battery Honor 6X Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Honor 6X Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens

8MP front-facing camera

Dimensions: 150.9×72.6×8.2mm; Weight: 162g

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Samsung Galaxy On8 Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On8 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dimensions: 76×151.7×7.8mm

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Moto G4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Moto G4 Plus Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dimensions: 153×76.6×7.9 mm to 9.8 mm; Weight: 155g

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Lenovo Z2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Lenovo Z2 Plus Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Lenovo K6 Power Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Power Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG

4000mAh built-in battery Asus Zenfone 3 Max Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Max Key Specs 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD Display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

Fingerprint Sensor

4050mAh Battery. Gionee S6s Buy At Price of Rs Complete Specs of Gionee S6s Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB Internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI

Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

13MP camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3150mAh built-in battery