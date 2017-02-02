Best budget-friendly smartphones to buy in 2017

Purchasing a smartphone can be a very painful task. And things just get even worse if you are looking to buy one which's on the lower end of the spectrum for there are innumerable phones available to choose from. That's exactly where we come in.
SEE ALSO: Face-off: Vivo V5 Plus vs best selfie smartphones
In case you are wondering which phone to purchase particularly in the budget segment, then here's a list of smartphones you should serious consider checking out.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD OLED Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- FingerPrint
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4050 MAh Battery
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dimensions: 150.9×72.6×8.2mm; Weight: 162g
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On8
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dimensions: 76×151.7×7.8mm
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Moto G4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Moto G4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dimensions: 153×76.6×7.9 mm to 9.8 mm; Weight: 155g
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Lenovo Z2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs
Complete Specs of Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD Display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4050mAh Battery.
Gionee S6s
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 13MP camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3150mAh built-in battery