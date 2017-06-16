Best budget smartphones under Rs 8,000

If you are looking for budget smartphones then things sometimes get a little complicated as there are too many handsets in the market to choose from. While they usually come in similar shapes and sizes these budget phones generally differ in specifications and the overall experience.

Usually budget smartphones come with features such as 2GB/3GB RAM, capable Quad-Core and Octa-Core processors, hybrid SIM slot, a microSD card slot, decent cameras, 4G connectivity, fingerprint scanner and more.

And these do offer good performance as well as user experience. Having said that, if you are wondering what are the best phones under Rs 8,000?

Then to help you make the right decision, form the huge collection of phones available we've selected and put together the list of the best budget phones under Rs. 8,000 in India.

These include the phones available from reputable manufacturers and also contains all the latest mobile phones. Compared to the normal smartphones the ones that we have selected offer the best performance, camera, looks and build.

Let's look at some of the top smartphones below Rs. 8,000 in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!