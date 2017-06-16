Best budget smartphones under Rs 8,000

If you are looking for budget smartphones then things sometimes get a little complicated as there are too many handsets in the market to choose from. While they usually come in similar shapes and sizes these budget phones generally differ in specifications and the overall experience.
Usually budget smartphones come with features such as 2GB/3GB RAM, capable Quad-Core and Octa-Core processors, hybrid SIM slot, a microSD card slot, decent cameras, 4G connectivity, fingerprint scanner and more.
And these do offer good performance as well as user experience. Having said that, if you are wondering what are the best phones under Rs 8,000?
Then to help you make the right decision, form the huge collection of phones available we've selected and put together the list of the best budget phones under Rs. 8,000 in India.
These include the phones available from reputable manufacturers and also contains all the latest mobile phones. Compared to the normal smartphones the ones that we have selected offer the best performance, camera, looks and build.
Let's look at some of the top smartphones below Rs. 8,000 in India.
Motorola Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 6,900
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Display
- 1.1GHz MT6737M Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4GVoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2350 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDA
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Lyf F1S
Buy At Price of Rs 10,149
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch Full HD Touchscreen Display With 441PPI
- 1.5GHz Snapdragon 616 Octa Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
- Dual Rear Speakers
- 4G
- 2750 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
- 1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2600mAh Battery
Videocon Krypton 22
Buy At Price of Rs 7,200
Key Specs
- 5 IPS with MiravisionTM, Screen Resolution
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- Dual Sim 4G VoLTE
- 1.1GHz Quad Core 64-Bit Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 64 GB Expandable
- 8MP AF with Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP with Selfie LED Flash
- Latest OS, P Sensor, G Sensor, L Sensor
- 2450mAh Li-Ion Battery
Lava A97 2GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 5,269
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery
Lava X41 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,549
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Gionee P7
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with soda line glass protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Triple SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery