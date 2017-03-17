Best cases and covers for Moto G5 Plus available in India

Motorola has finally launched the fifth generation Moto G smartphone in the Indian market. Moto G5 Plus, which is the first metallic handset in the affordable Moto G series packs in a full HD display, a snappy octa-core Snapdragon 625 CPU, an improved camera and offers Google Assistant and Nougat experience out-of-the box.

SEE ALSO: Motorola Moto G5 Plus now Available in Flipkart: Some options to consider as well

The smartphone is exclusively available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for 3GB+16GB variant.

While the smartphone is forged out of a diamond cut high grade aluminum and also offers Corning Gorilla Glass protection, we recommend buying a get a good quality case to protect it from accidental damages. This is because the metal design can make the handset quite slippery and it can easily slip off from hands easily.

SEE ALSO: Motorola Moto G5 Plus, Moto M, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Plus: Treat to 8-core fans

That said, today we are going to help you figure out the best cases and covers that will make sure your Moto G5 Plus stays like a new one forever. These covers and cases will offer extra protection to the screen and shiny metal body of the handset that can get dull after a while in everyday use. Choose the one that matches your personality.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!