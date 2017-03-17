Best cases and covers for Moto G5 Plus available in India

Best cases and covers that will make sure your Moto G5 Plus stays like a new one forever.

Motorola has finally launched the fifth generation Moto G smartphone in the Indian market. Moto G5 Plus, which is the first metallic handset in the affordable Moto G series packs in a full HD display, a snappy octa-core Snapdragon 625 CPU, an improved camera and offers Google Assistant and Nougat experience out-of-the box.

The smartphone is exclusively available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for 3GB+16GB variant.

While the smartphone is forged out of a diamond cut high grade aluminum and also offers Corning Gorilla Glass protection, we recommend buying a get a good quality case to protect it from accidental damages. This is because the metal design can make the handset quite slippery and it can easily slip off from hands easily.

That said, today we are going to help you figure out the best cases and covers that will make sure your Moto G5 Plus stays like a new one forever. These covers and cases will offer extra protection to the screen and shiny metal body of the handset that can get dull after a while in everyday use. Choose the one that matches your personality.

DESIGNERZ HUB BACK COVER FOR MOTO G5 PLUS

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover, Back Cover, Designer Printed Cover by CareFone

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Moto G5 Plus Designer Printed Case (Bmw In Woods)

Buy At Price of Rs 249

Click Here To Buy

STARZ TM Motorola Moto G5 PLUS Cover Case, Rugged Armor Case

Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy

 

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover, Case, Designer Printed Cover by Hupshy

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover, Case, Designer Printed Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

 

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover, Case, Designer Printed Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

 

Moto G5 Plus Cover and Case, Designer Printed Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

 

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover and Case, Designer Printed Cover

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover and Case (Grey And Dark Blue)

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

 

Moto G5 Plus Cover and Case (Wood Color with Apple Logo)

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Moto G5 Plus Cover and Case (Light Grey and pink color with Apple Logo)

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cover and Case (Grey and Black Apple Logo)

Buy At Price of Rs 245

Click Here To Buy

Wellmart Back Cover for Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Black)

Buy At Price of Rs 199

Click Here To Buy

CareFone Back Cover for Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 355

Click Here To Buy

Noise Back Cover for Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy

Noise Back Cover for Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Tan Brown)

Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy

CareFone Back Cover for Moto G5 Plus (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 345

Click Here To Buy

 

Noise Shock Proof Case for Moto G5 Plus (Black)

Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy

S-Line Back Cover for Moto G5 Plus (Black)

Buy At Price of Rs 339

Click Here To Buy

CareFone Back Cover for Moto G5 Plus (Multicolor)

Buy At price of Rs 345

Click Here To Buy

Swagmycase Back Cover for Moto G5 Plus (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 398

Click Here To Buy

