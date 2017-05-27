Best Chinese smartphones expected to launch in India soon

When it comes to the Indian smartphone market, the Chinese smartphone brands are highly popular for their ability. The notable Chinese brands include Xiaomi, Lenovo and a few others.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the above-mentioned China-based smartphone makers have managed to create a loyal fanbase for them in the Indian market with their value for money offerings.

The one aspect that these brands follow is offering feature-rich smartphones at not so expensive price ranges. By launching such offerings, these makers have made the fans eagerly await the release of the Chinese smartphones.

So, here is a list of some of the Chinese smartphones those are expected to be launched soon in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor, dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Honor 6A Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 28mm 5P lens, 1080p video recording

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) battery Meizu M5c Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 400 nits brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Key Specs

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Splash resistant

12MP rear camera

secondary 12MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 2 Plus Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-CoreKirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera

secondary 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3340mAh (typical) battery Huawei Nova 2 Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2950mAh (typical) battery Gionee S10 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP secondary camera

20MP front camera

8MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3450mAh battery Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery (typical) Gionee S10B Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3700mAh battery Gionee M6S Plus Key Specs

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB /256GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 1.4μm Pixel size

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um pixel size

Fingerprint sensor, Encrypted chip (China only)

4G VoLTE

6020mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Y3 2017 Key Specs a 5-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen

a 1.1GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor

1GB RAM

Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) operating

internal memory of 8GB

external memory card slot which supports up to 128GB

8MP main camera

2MP front camera

2,200mAh li-ion battery Huawei Y7 2017 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery (typical) Huawei P10 Key Specs

5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,200 mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P10 Plus Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,750mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P10 Lite Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1

Fingerprint

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery