Best Chinese smartphones expected to launch in India soon

When it comes to the Indian smartphone market, the Chinese smartphone brands are highly popular for their ability. The notable Chinese brands include Xiaomi, Lenovo and a few others.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the above-mentioned China-based smartphone makers have managed to create a loyal fanbase for them in the Indian market with their value for money offerings.

The one aspect that these brands follow is offering feature-rich smartphones at not so expensive price ranges. By launching such offerings, these makers have made the fans eagerly await the release of the Chinese smartphones.

So, here is a list of some of the Chinese smartphones those are expected to be launched soon in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Key Specs

  • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor, dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5000mAh battery

Honor 6A

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 28mm 5P lens, 1080p video recording
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3020mAh (typical) battery

Meizu M5c

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 400 nits brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
  • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

 

Xiaomi Mi 6

Key Specs

  • 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Splash resistant
  • 12MP rear camera
  • secondary 12MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery

Huawei Nova 2 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-CoreKirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera
  • secondary 8MP camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3340mAh (typical) battery

 

Huawei Nova 2

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
  • secondary 8MP camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 2950mAh (typical) battery

Gionee S10

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 8MP secondary camera
  • 20MP front camera
  • 8MP secondary camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3450mAh battery

 

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4100mAh battery (typical)

Gionee S10B

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • secondary 5MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3700mAh battery

Gionee M6S Plus

Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB /256GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.5
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 1.4μm Pixel size
  • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um pixel size
  • Fingerprint sensor, Encrypted chip (China only)
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 6020mAh battery with fast charging

Huawei Y3 2017

Key Specs

  • a 5-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen
  • a 1.1GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) operating
  • internal memory of 8GB
  • external memory card slot which supports up to 128GB
  • 8MP main camera
  • 2MP front camera
  • 2,200mAh li-ion battery

 

Huawei Y7 2017

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 4000mAh battery (typical)

Huawei P10

Key Specs

  • 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness
  • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
  • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
  • 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,200 mAh battery with fast charging

Huawei P10 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display
  • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
  • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
  • 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,750mAh battery with fast charging

Huawei P10 Lite

Key Specs

  • 5.2 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
  • 2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • Hybrid SIM
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1
  • Fingerprint
  • USB Type-C
  • 3000 MAh Battery

