Best Chinese smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy in India

There's no doubt that Chinese handset makers have a good fan following in Indian and worldwide. Companies like OPPO, Vivo, Lenovo, Xiaomi etc. are very well received by Indian audience and have gradually become a household name.
One major reason of their popularity is the fact that these Chinese companies started the trend of offering feature loaded affordable handsets that are high on specifications.
Some of them can easily take on flagships with the amount of RAM and the type of processor they pack underneath.
Having said that, today we are going to give you a list of best Chinese smartphones that come with 4GB RAM to buy in India.
These handsets are perfect for multitasking and their price-point will not burn a hole in your pocket, like some of the flagships does from Samsung, Apple, and others.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 17,069
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo F3
Buy At Price of Rs 19,199
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 13,800
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass displa
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Oppo F1s 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Honor 8
Buy At Price of Rs 21,100
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging