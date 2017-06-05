Best Chinese smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy in India

There's no doubt that Chinese handset makers have a good fan following in Indian and worldwide. Companies like OPPO, Vivo, Lenovo, Xiaomi etc. are very well received by Indian audience and have gradually become a household name.

One major reason of their popularity is the fact that these Chinese companies started the trend of offering feature loaded affordable handsets that are high on specifications.

Some of them can easily take on flagships with the amount of RAM and the type of processor they pack underneath.

Having said that, today we are going to give you a list of best Chinese smartphones that come with 4GB RAM to buy in India.

SEE ALSO: Buying Guide: Best smartphones to buy in June 2017

These handsets are perfect for multitasking and their price-point will not burn a hole in your pocket, like some of the flagships does from Samsung, Apple, and others.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!