Best EMI offers on Android N smartphones

Easy EMI offers on Android 7.0 Nougat smartphones.

It was just yesterday that we gave you a list of best smartphones running the latest Android 7.0 Nougat under Rs. 15,000 price-point.

Best EMI offers on Android N smartphones

The smartphones mentioned in the list offer the latest Google experience with top notch security and that too at a pocket friendly price-point. However, if you are low on budget and don't want to spend a sum a 15k at one go, then we have got you covered.

In today's article, we will provide you information about the Best EMI offers on Android N smartphones. You can avail the EMI scheme on your debit or credit card and purchase the smartphone of your choice without troubling your bank balance.

That said, here are the best EMI offers on Android N smartphones for you.

Honor 8 Lite (EMI starts at Rs 1,492.46 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 16,709
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8( EMIs from Rs 2,808/month )

Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Specs

  • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 3000 MAh Battery

Gionee A1 (EMI starts at Rs 1,554.75 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 17,498
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (EMIs from Rs 3,147/month)

Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs

  • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3500 MAh Battery

Moto G5 (EMI starts at Rs 1,071.72 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB /3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Front-ported loudspeaker
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging

Moto G5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Front-ported loudspeaker
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Sony Xperia XA1 (EMI starts at Rs 1,698.10 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 19,012
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) with Image Enhance Technology
  • 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (optional)
  • 23MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 2300mAh battery with fast charging

LG G6 (EMI starts at Rs 4,287.14 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 51,899
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
  • 13MP dual rear cameras
  • 5MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Water, dust resistant (IP68)
  • 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Dolby Vision
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

LG V20 (EMI starts at Rs 3,094.84 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 34,679
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
  • 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 8MP secondary rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0

HTC U Ultra

Buy At Price of Rs 48,679
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
  • Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64/128GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XZs

Buy At Price of Rs 49,003
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
  • Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
  • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology

Google Pixel XL

Buy At Price of Rs 55,849
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB / 128GB internal storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3450mAh battery

 

Google Pixel

Buy At Price of Rs 44,900
Key Specs

  • 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
  • 12MP Camera With LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Single Nano Sim
  • USB Type-C
  • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
  • 2770 MAh Battery

 

Huawei Mate 9 (EMI starts at Rs 4,063.94 per month.)

Buy At Price of Rs 45,500
Key Specs

  • 5.9 Inch FHD 2.5D Touchscreen Display
  • 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 8 MP Front Facing Camera
  • Hybrid SIM
  • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
  • Fingerprint
  • NFC
  • USB Type-C
  • 4000 MAh Battery

Smartron Srt.phone (EMI starts at Rs 1,786.26 per month)

Buy At Price of Rs 19,390
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
  • Dual SIM (micro+micro)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0

