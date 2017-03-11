Best Holi 2017 Offers on Smartphones

It is common to see discounts, offers, and deals on those products those are popular and best-selling during festivals and celebrations. With the Holi festival approaching in a couple of days, there are many deals and discounts on smartphones.
The customer sentiment of purchasing new things during festival is strong in India, and with Holi being a great celebration all over the country, there is no doubt that people would prefer purchasing new smartphones.
The offers exist across different price ranges of smartphones and there is one or more suitable device for everyone starting from basic or entry-level to high-end users.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones expected to launch soon in India
Today, we have come up with a list of such enticing deals those you can check out before making a decision on which device you might buy this festive season.
17% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
No EMI Interest on OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
15% off on Lenovo ZUK Z2 Plus Dual Sim
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
5% on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
7% off on Moto G4 Plus - Upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat
Buy At Price of Rs 12,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging