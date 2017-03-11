Best Holi 2017 Offers on Smartphones

It is common to see discounts, offers, and deals on those products those are popular and best-selling during festivals and celebrations. With the Holi festival approaching in a couple of days, there are many deals and discounts on smartphones.

The customer sentiment of purchasing new things during festival is strong in India, and with Holi being a great celebration all over the country, there is no doubt that people would prefer purchasing new smartphones.

The offers exist across different price ranges of smartphones and there is one or more suitable device for everyone starting from basic or entry-level to high-end users.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones expected to launch soon in India

Today, we have come up with a list of such enticing deals those you can check out before making a decision on which device you might buy this festive season.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

17% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery No EMI Interest on OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge 15% off on Lenovo ZUK Z2 Plus Dual Sim Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 5% on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 36,900

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 7% off on Moto G4 Plus - Upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat Buy At Price of Rs 12,499

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging