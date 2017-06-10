Best Huawei and Honor smartphones to buy in India

Huawei has made a name for itself in the Indian market with its feature loaded affordable and mid-range Android smartphones. While the company's Honor series offers some of the top seller budget devices, the Huawei P series takes on flagship devices from Samsung, LG, HTC and even Apple.
One of the key selling points of Huawei and Honor series handsets include camera, design, screen and intuitive user interface.
Having said that, today we are giving you a list of best Huawei and Honor smartphones to buy in the Indian market. Check them out.
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 45,500
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Honor 3X
Buy At Price of Rs 25,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 10 finger multi-touch
- 1.7 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6592 processor with Mali450-MP4 GPU
- Dual SIM (Mini SIM and Micro SIM) with dual standby
- Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) with Emotion UI 2.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony BSI stacked sensor, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with 22 mm wide angle lens, 1.4um sensor
- 2GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with MicroSD
- 3G (WCDMA / TD-SCDMA )
- 3000 mAh battery
Huawei P9
Buy At Price of Rs 33,000
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 955 processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,349
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 with 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor Bee 2
Buy At Price of Rs 6,879
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Emotion UI 3.1
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Honor 8 Smart
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Kirin 650 with 16nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Huawei EMUI 4.1
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor Holly 3
Buy At Price of Rs 8,699
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio
- 1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
Honor 8
Buy At Price of Rs 19,850
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 950 with 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging