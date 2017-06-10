Best Huawei and Honor smartphones to buy in India

Huawei has made a name for itself in the Indian market with its feature loaded affordable and mid-range Android smartphones. While the company's Honor series offers some of the top seller budget devices, the Huawei P series takes on flagship devices from Samsung, LG, HTC and even Apple.

One of the key selling points of Huawei and Honor series handsets include camera, design, screen and intuitive user interface.

Having said that, today we are giving you a list of best Huawei and Honor smartphones to buy in the Indian market. Check them out.

Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 45,500

Key Specs

5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Honor 3X Buy At Price of Rs 25,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 10 finger multi-touch

1.7 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6592 processor with Mali450-MP4 GPU

Dual SIM (Mini SIM and Micro SIM) with dual standby

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) with Emotion UI 2.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony BSI stacked sensor, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with 22 mm wide angle lens, 1.4um sensor

2GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with MicroSD

3G (WCDMA / TD-SCDMA )

3000 mAh battery Huawei P9 Buy At Price of Rs 33,000

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 955 processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3,000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 8 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 16,349

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 with 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor Bee 2 Buy At Price of Rs 6,879

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Emotion UI 3.1

5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2100mAh battery Honor 8 Smart Buy At Price of Rs 13,499

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Kirin 650 with 16nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Huawei EMUI 4.1

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Honor Holly 3 Buy At Price of Rs 8,699

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display, 1000:1 contast ratio

1.2 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 620 processor with Mali 450 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3100mAh battery Honor 8 Buy At Price of Rs 19,850

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 950 with 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 6X Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging