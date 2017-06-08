Best Indian smartphones from Micromax, LYF, Intex, Lava, Karbonn and more

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturers have gained a lot of popularity in the Indian smartphone market, Indian mobile manufacturers are now stepping up their game and taking their innovation to the next level. Indian brands are also now moving beyond the 'cheap option' image as well.

Today, brands like Micromax, Lava, Karbonn amongst others are offering smartphones that are more appealing in terms of design and these devices also come packed with a lot of features as well.

Moreover, the stigma of the cheap Indian brand may be over as these brands do offer smartphones at several price ranges. Today, Indian brands also offer smartphones which are able to perform at par with entry level flagship devices from foreign brands.

However, if you are looking to buy a smartphone of an India brand, then there is huge catalogue to choose from. So it can get quite confusing in terms of choosing the best smartphone.

So, we put together our list of the best Indian smartphones across various brands. Our list gives best options for buyers wanting a smartphone available with essential features and in a budget. These phones offer the best possible value in terms of specs, features and build quality.

