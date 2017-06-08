Best Indian smartphones from Micromax, LYF, Intex, Lava, Karbonn and more

While the Chinese smartphone manufacturers have gained a lot of popularity in the Indian smartphone market, Indian mobile manufacturers are now stepping up their game and taking their innovation to the next level. Indian brands are also now moving beyond the 'cheap option' image as well.
Today, brands like Micromax, Lava, Karbonn amongst others are offering smartphones that are more appealing in terms of design and these devices also come packed with a lot of features as well.
Moreover, the stigma of the cheap Indian brand may be over as these brands do offer smartphones at several price ranges. Today, Indian brands also offer smartphones which are able to perform at par with entry level flagship devices from foreign brands.
However, if you are looking to buy a smartphone of an India brand, then there is huge catalogue to choose from. So it can get quite confusing in terms of choosing the best smartphone.
So, we put together our list of the best Indian smartphones across various brands. Our list gives best options for buyers wanting a smartphone available with essential features and in a budget. These phones offer the best possible value in terms of specs, features and build quality.
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Yu Yureka Black
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Yu Yunicorn
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GBRAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 4P lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lyf F1S
Buy At Price of Rs 10,099
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Micromax Canvas 5
Buy At Price of Rs 7,845
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Display With 423.6 PPI
- 1.3 GHz Octa Core MediaTek MT6753 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G/Wi-Fi
- 2900mAh Battery
Lava Z25
Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3020mAh battery
Micromax Dual 5
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 13MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Lava Pixel V2 3GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Evok Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5P Largan Lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Yu Yureka Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,599
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full Lamination display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753T processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lyf Water 7S
Buy At Price of Rs 7,470
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display With 294 PPI
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MSM8909 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 2250 MAh Battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,139
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2800 MAh Battery
Micromax Canvas 6 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Fully Laminated display with Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Mediatek Helio X10 (MT6795m) processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Around UI
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Intex Cloud Q11 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 4,199
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery