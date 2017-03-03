Best LYF smartphones with 4G VoLte, Android Marshmallow, Dual SIM support to buy in India

The LYF brand smartphones from Reliance are aimed at making 4G LTE connectivity accessible to people even with low budget. These smartphones are available in the entry-level and mid-range price ranges.

Besides the support for 4G LTE connectivity, these LYF brand smartphones come with dual SIM support as most other Android smartphones. While some are basic phones with entry-level specs, there are a few models in the mid-range market segment packed with better aspects such as fingerprint scanner, impressive camera, retina scanner and more.

Today, we at GizBot have come up with the best LYF smartphones available right now in the country with Android Marshmallow and 4G VoLTE. Take a look at the devices from below.

LYF F1 Buy At Price of Rs 9,550

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery Lyf Water 7S Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs

a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with a display

Android 6 Marshmallow

an octa-core Cortex A53 processor

clocks a speed of 1.3GHz

13MP lens is assisted by autofocus, LED flash

5MP Front Camera

3GB RAM

a 16GB internal storage

expanded upto 64GB with the help of a microSD

a 2,800mAh li-polymer battery Lyf Water 11 Buy At Price of Rs 7,012

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6735A 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP auto front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2100mAh battery Lyf Wind 7S Buy At Price of Rs 6,499

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with AGC Glass protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2250mAh battery Lyf F8 Buy At Price of Rs 4,799

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Lyf F1S Buy At Price of Rs 10,099

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection

Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128th with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Lyf Wind 7i Buy At Price of Rs 5195

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Display With 294 PPI

1.3GHz Quad-Core MSM8909 Processor

Android 6 Marshmallow

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

8MP Rear Camera With Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0

2250 MAh Battery LYF F1 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 9,550

Key Specs

5.5 inches 1080 x 1980 pixels Display

Quad core, 1.6 Ghz CPU

Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow

16MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Memory

4G Volte

Li-Po 3200 mAh Battery