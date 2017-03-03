Best LYF smartphones with 4G VoLte, Android Marshmallow, Dual SIM support to buy in India

The LYF brand smartphones from Reliance are aimed at making 4G LTE connectivity accessible to people even with low budget. These smartphones are available in the entry-level and mid-range price ranges.
Besides the support for 4G LTE connectivity, these LYF brand smartphones come with dual SIM support as most other Android smartphones. While some are basic phones with entry-level specs, there are a few models in the mid-range market segment packed with better aspects such as fingerprint scanner, impressive camera, retina scanner and more.
Today, we at GizBot have come up with the best LYF smartphones available right now in the country with Android Marshmallow and 4G VoLTE. Take a look at the devices from below.
LYF F1
Buy At Price of Rs 9,550
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Lyf Water 7S
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with a display
- Android 6 Marshmallow
- an octa-core Cortex A53 processor
- clocks a speed of 1.3GHz
- 13MP lens is assisted by autofocus, LED flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3GB RAM
- a 16GB internal storage
- expanded upto 64GB with the help of a microSD
- a 2,800mAh li-polymer battery
Lyf Water 11
Buy At Price of Rs 7,012
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6735A 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP auto front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Lyf Wind 7S
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with AGC Glass protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2250mAh battery
Lyf F8
Buy At Price of Rs 4,799
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Lyf F1S
Buy At Price of Rs 10,099
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Lyf Wind 7i
Buy At Price of Rs 5195
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display With 294 PPI
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MSM8909 Processor
- Android 6 Marshmallow
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 2250 MAh Battery
LYF F1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,550
Click Here To Buy
Key Specs
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1980 pixels Display
- Quad core, 1.6 Ghz CPU
- Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- 16MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Memory
- 4G Volte
- Li-Po 3200 mAh Battery