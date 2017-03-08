Best Micromax 4G VoLte smartphones with Android Marshmallow to buy under Rs 7,000

Once Micromax was leading the Indian smartphone market in terms of sales. The company had surpassed even the global market leader Samsung with the massive sales figure. Following this, the company expanded its footprints outside India and went to markets such as Russia.
Now, Micromax has been pushed back by the Chinese manufacturers. Going by the recent market report, Lenovo is in the second spot in the Indian market and Micromax has been pushed to the third spot while Samsung still remains the market leader. Despite this fall, Micromax is still liked by many fans.
Today, we at GizBot, have listed some 4G VoLTE smartphones from Micromax running Android Marshmallow those are great value for money offerings priced in the sub-Rs. 7,000 price bracket. Take a look at these from below.
Micromax Vdeo 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,000
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,990
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (854×480) FWVGA IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1800mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 4
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 1
Buy At Price of Rs 4,440
Key Features
- 4-inch (800×480) WVGA IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 1600mAh battery
Micromax Unite 4
Buy At Price of Rs 6,490
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Indus OS 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 5
Buy At Price of Rs 6,746
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- 3000mAh Battery