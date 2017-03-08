Best Micromax 4G VoLte smartphones with Android Marshmallow to buy under Rs 7,000

Once Micromax was leading the Indian smartphone market in terms of sales. The company had surpassed even the global market leader Samsung with the massive sales figure. Following this, the company expanded its footprints outside India and went to markets such as Russia.

Now, Micromax has been pushed back by the Chinese manufacturers. Going by the recent market report, Lenovo is in the second spot in the Indian market and Micromax has been pushed to the third spot while Samsung still remains the market leader. Despite this fall, Micromax is still liked by many fans.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with longest battery life to buy in India

Today, we at GizBot, have listed some 4G VoLTE smartphones from Micromax running Android Marshmallow those are great value for money offerings priced in the sub-Rs. 7,000 price bracket. Take a look at these from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Micromax Vdeo 3 Buy At Price of Rs 6,000

Key Features

5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Micromax Vdeo 2 Buy At Price of Rs 4,990

Key Features 4.5-inch (854×480) FWVGA IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera

Dual SIM

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

1800mAh battery Micromax Vdeo 4 Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Micromax Vdeo 1 Buy At Price of Rs 4,440

Key Features

4-inch (800×480) WVGA IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

1600mAh battery Micromax Unite 4 Buy At Price of Rs 6,490

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Indus OS 2.0

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2500mAh battery Micromax Vdeo 5 Buy At Price of Rs 6,746

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

3000mAh Battery